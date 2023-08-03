The ceasefire between the Government and the ELN begins

This Thursday, August 3, begins the bilateral ceasefire between the National Government and the ELNThis provides the tools to continue in the next round of peace negotiations that are already underway with the guerrilla group.

The ceasefire that was proposed will last for 180 days, which is why the ELN leadership has already announced the order that armed actions against the public forces cease.

In the process of the bilateral ceasefire there will be international observers who will participate together with the communities to ensure the guarantee in the pause of the acts of war in the midst of the armed conflict in Colombia.

The UN has already confirmed that it will be part of the entities that will be in charge of verifying the ceasefire between the Government and the ELN during the time established to continue with the peace negotiations.

Antonio García announced a cessation of hostilities against the public forces:

In a video, the guerrilla leader gives the instruction to suspend all kinds of offensive attacks against the public forces, this is done to start the bilateral ceasefire that has been agreed with the National Government.

“The Central Command of the National Liberation Army orders all its structures to suspend offensive operations against the Armed Forces, the Police and the security agencies of the Colombian State,” García announced.

This statement given by the Central Command of the ELN is expected to be fulfilled for 180 days, as agreed to begin in the month of August, in this way, the next cycle of peace talks is also proposed, which will be maintain with that armed group outside the law.

“We call on all the commanders and combatants of the National Liberation Army (ELN) to rigorously comply with this agreed Ceasefire, in addition to keeping the entire defense system in place to protect and preserve the security and integrity of the force, as well as their territories,” said the ELN leader.

