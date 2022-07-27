Home News The cedars of Lebanon in the square of San Giusto Canavese fall
The cedars of Lebanon in the square of San Giusto Canavese fall

The intervention of the fire brigade in the square of the church of San Giusto

Branches and trunks succumbed to the wind and rain requiring the intervention of the Rivarolo and Volpiano firefighters until late evening

San Giusto Canavese. Trees were the most numerous victims of the storms that hit the area in the late afternoon of Monday 25 July and this was also the case in the Basso Canavese area.

In San Giusto the ornamental trees in the square in front of the parish church were also damaged. The cedars of Lebanon, an arboreal species imported into Europe from Cyprus and Lebanon, of which they are native, are among the most cultivated plants in forest and wooded areas, but also among the most appreciated at an ornamental level in urban spaces, thanks to a height that can reach even 40 meters in height. The mayor Giosi Boggio, during the evening, communicated the damage suffered by the beloved plants to his fellow citizens through a post on the official social channel of the Municipality.

«On 25 July, in via 25 luglio (will it be a fatality?), The storm did not spare the majestic cedars of Lebanon placed in front of the Church – wrote Boggio online. – We thank the Fire Brigade of Rivarolo and Volpiano for the precious work done for the safety of the trees. The interventions lasted until late in the evening, beyond midnight. Thanks also to our formidable guys from the Civil Protection who worked to clear the streets of fallen trees. Heartfelt thanks to everyone! ” concluded the first citizen.

In San Giusto Canavese, as in other areas of the territory where similar episodes have occurred, there has been no serious damage or injuries following the fall of branches and plants.

