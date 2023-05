Through its official page, the RCN Channel announced the 24 celebrities who will be in the new version of MasterChef Celebrity Colombia 2023. Artists, comedians, content creators, a presenter and a priest are ready to surprise with their seasoning.

With a music video, he unveiled the faces of the new protagonists who will try to convince the jury made up of chefs Jorge Rausch, Nicolás de Zubiría and Christopher Carpentier, accompanied by presenter Claudia Bahamón, with their preparations.