the CENI announces the display very soon of the provisional electoral lists in the CRV – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The electoral census took place from April 29 to June 14, 2023 throughout the territory in three stages. A strong mobilization of the population was noted and welcomed by the President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Dago Yabré.

In a press release made public on June 22 by the institution, Dago Yabré thanks ” all the electoral agents for their dedication and their dynamism which enabled the CENI to achieve the expected results “. It announces the rest of the process with the start of the ” electoral register clearance operations ».

Moreover, informs the CENI “ The provisional voters lists will be posted in all the Census and Voting Centers (CRV) in order to allow each registered citizen to ensure the presence of his name on the voters list. “. An opportunity also for citizens to report an induced registration.

Togo is preparing for the organization of legislative and regional elections. These will be organized for the first time in Togo and fall within the framework of the decentralized process initiated by the country.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

