The centennial Kemmerer mission – El Diario

It should be noted that one of the first attempts to structure an issuing bank in our country, took place under the aegis of Carlos Eugenio Restrepo Restrepo (1910 -1914) who, in 1913, contracted with the French firm Dreyfus y Cía. the creation of an issuing bank, an idea that could not see the light of day, despite the felt need of the country, but which also did not have the backing and support of broad sectors of the national economy, which forced the termination of the purpose of the contract, with its subsequent file and oblivion for a while longer.

With the issuance of Law 60 of October 23, 1922, by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, the government of the conservative Pedro Nel Ospina (1922 – 1926) was authorized to contract the services of foreign experts.

This norm consisted of only four articles. In the first, the authority was transferred to the President of the Republic, to hire foreign advisers to try to organize the deficient administrative structure of the Colombian state until then.

Article 1 The executive power is empowered to hire abroad and have up to five experts in public administration matters come to the country, to serve as advisers to the government in the preparation of draft decrees or laws tending to the reorganization of services , income and national taxes.

The services of the experts will be contracted for the time that the government deems necessary, and the amounts required to remunerate them are considered included in the budget for this and the next term.1

To comply with said mandate, the American economist and professor Edwin Walter Kemmerer was hired, who in the company of fellow Americans HM Jefferson, Fred Rogers Fairchaild, Thomas Russell Lill and Frederick Bliss Luquiens; They were commissioned to carry out the task proposed by the then Colombian Minister Plenipotentiary to Washington, Enrique Olaya Herrera.

A few days before the Mission of financial technicians left for Colombia, its chief, Professor Kemmerer, wrote a letter to the Colombian minister in Washington to specify the character of the team he commanded:

“As I understand it,” Professor Kemmerer told Dr. Olaya Herrera, “the Mission must have a consultative character only, and it absolutely lacks the power to commit the government in deciding any matter. Our responsibility will end, in my opinion, by giving the government the best possible advice on all those matters that it submits to our consideration. I suppose that in order to form a correct criterion, before advising anything, the Mission will be free to consult and take opinions among people of all classes and different opinions, without taking into account the nature of their businesses, their nationalities or their political affiliations. . And as long as we will be willing to listen to all the indications that are made to us, from whatever source they come from, I understand that we will have absolute freedom to give the government the indications that we believe are most convenient for Colombia, in view of the information that we can obtain. Colombia, of course, will be completely free to accept or reject our indications, partially or totally.”2

Many of the suggestions of the Kemmerer Mission group for our country were adapted over time, becoming laws that gave existence to solid institutions of our republican life, and true milestones of the Colombian organic and administrative structure, including highlight the prominent role they have played:

Law 25, of July 11, 1923, “Organic of the Bank of the Republic” by which the Issuing or Republic Bank is created

Article 1. Authorize the government to promote and carry out the foundation of a bank of issue, transfer, deposit and discount. The organic bases of the bank will be those established in its bylaws, subject to this Law and to the others that are applicable to it.3

It should be noted that, until before the promulgation and sanction of this law, banking establishments in Colombia could issue their own paper money, without the intermediary of a central or issuing bank.

Article 3. The bank will be called Banco de la República, will have its domicile in Bogotá and may establish branches in the capitals of the Departments and in other important cities where the Board of Directors deems appropriate.4

Another of the laws issued that year was Law 45 of July 19, 1923, “On Banking Establishments” which regulated banking establishments and also incorporated the figure of the banking superintendent.

Article 19. A Banking Section in charge of the execution of the laws related to commercial banks, mortgage banks, the Bank of the Republic, and all other establishments that do banking business in Colombia is created under the Government. The head of said Section will be called the Banking Superintendent; he will be Colombian and will have supervision of all those banking establishments, and will exercise all the powers and comply with all the obligations that are conferred or imposed by law.

The Banking Superintendent will be freely appointed and removed by the President of the Republic and will hold office for a term of six years. He may not be an employee, director or shareholder of any establishment to which this law applies, nor be a direct or indirect owner of said establishment. 5

Along the same lines, Law 42 of July 19, 1923, which gave legal life to the Comptroller General of the Nation and the figure of the Comptroller, was passed in the Congress of the Republic.

Article 1. The Department of Comptrollership is created as a national administrative service, which will be independent from the other administrative Departments.

Article 2. The Comptroller Department will be in charge of an official named Comptroller General of the Republic.

Within the package of suggestions of the so-called Kemmerer Mission, the issuance of Law 34 of July 18, 1923 “On formation and restrictive force of the National Budget” was also ordered.

Article 1. The Budget of income and expenses must be presented by the Government to Congress, in accordance with the Constitution, in the first ten days of its annual sessions. Said Budget will be presented in the original form of a bill, through the Ministry of Finance. .

Finally, based on the previous recommendations, Law 81 of June 20, 1931, “Relating to Income Tax” was processed in the Congress of the Republic, which, among other things, sought to increase the rates on said tax burden, in the same sense. Subsequently, Law 78 of 1935 was processed.

Needless to mention the impact and validity of the reforms suggested by the Kemmerer Mission for Colombia, resisted in principle and definitive for our institutional life.

*Professional Cultural Management University of Antioquia. juliocesarrubiogutierrez@gmail.com

