by Juan Moreno

Maria Yorlady Giraldo could go unnoticed in any place where she is not known by that name. But when Maria is mentioned in the Center, things change. With just over 273,000 followers on Instagram and more than 1.8 million on TikTok, Maria is a social media star. Even, according to her own account, visitors of other nationalities have come looking for her.

“Up to where I work, people have come from the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, in short. People who have seen my content on the networks and want to come say hello, to talk, to take a picture with me”. And there is no doubt about this affirmation because in the twenty minutes that this interview lasted, three girls and another couple of followers of her proposal approached to take pictures with her, they brought her a detail of the Virgin of Guadalupe, from which María declared devotee in one of his videos. “We saw that you like the Virgin of Guadalupe and we brought you this gift with great affection”, the girls said with genuine enthusiasm. María received them and took the obligatory photo with them to attest to the fact.

Born in El Santuario 23 years ago, María arrived in Medellín at a very young age and together with her parents works every day in a stationery store in the Los Buenos Negocios shopping center, in Maturín, between the Cisneros and San Antonio subway stations. The site, in the middle of the school season, reverberates with customers. In her moments less and less free from her, Maria studies English.

Fruit of the pandemic

As the world woke up from confinement and its restrictions, at the beginning of 2021, it occurred to María to take advantage of the TikTok boom to start creating her own content, in which she recounts her daily life and, above all, her work in the center. “I wanted to show something different, my experiences in the center. I started making videos of situations with me serving the premises, enjoying customer questions: if the mattress hit glass or if they sold pressure cookers here. All this was recorded, I started uploading the videos, people liked them and they gradually became the amount I have today”, she says with a surprised gesture at the number of people who follow her.

Very judicious with its content, María reviews the videos at night and depending on which ones have the most “likes” and comments, she orients the topics she records, writes them down in a notebook and devises the way in which she will tell them so as not to stay in the dark. white. “I also make videos on my family’s farm in El Santuario, of my daily life, I like to make cooking recipes, anyway. My public is very varied, most of them children up to the age of eleven and even older adults, especially ladies, ordinary people, from towns”.

María is in love with the center and through her work she seeks to change the perception of the area. “Since I started making the content, I have noticed that people come to the center calmer. They already like to come and have put aside the reasons for fear and insecurity, they tell me that, thanks to me they lost their fear and see it as a tourist area. People from abroad come and tell me that they saw me on TikTok and thank me. One very nice thing is that the natives of Medellín who live abroad remember their city thanks to my videos, they miss the center and I bring them a touch of nostalgia that they thank me with very beautiful messages, ”she says.

Thanks to her digital fame and her particular way of being, María has made many friends in the area, especially in and around the shopping center. “I spend 12 hours a day at the center, so I prefer to have a very personal bond with the people around me. I interact with businesses, I talk to people. I am very enthroned, greeting from corner to corner. This kind of fame changes your life, people treat you differently. Although she prefers not to do so much advertising, María wants to take advantage of what she has achieved, leave the scare and obtain economic benefit from what she does by working with brands.

The center, his life

“There is not a day that I don’t want to come to work at the center”, he affirms categorically. He says that this is his life, that he doesn’t want to stay doing anything in his house. The people, the trade, the children, is what he enjoys the most. A sign of how much people love her is that in one of her videos she commented that she loved sweets and her audience immediately filled her with these edibles, they have even brought her from Mexico (her favorites), Ecuador, Costa Rica and China.

María considers herself, not an ambassador, but a person who works from the center, and therefore, has a great appropriation of it. She assures that the center should be the first option for everything. She doesn’t want to be called an influencer but a content creator. “I am a normal person, apart from social networks I have my own life, with problems, difficulties, sadness and joy. I don’t want to influence anyone’s decisions. I like that people come, visit me, take photos, realize how good and rich the center is. Sometimes the responsibility overwhelms me a bit, but I love telling people to come to the center, to get to know it, to know its history and that the children, from an early age, take ownership of this place”. Concludes María, the one from the Center.