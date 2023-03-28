Medellín is about to finish the gradual step towards a new cadastral model in its communes and corregimientos. Until last February 28, 1,064,269 properties had been updated in the city, and this March 27 begins the verification of the last 316,398 properties.

The latter are located in eight communes and one corregimiento. San Sebastián de Palmitas and the communes of Aranjuez, La Candelaria, Doce de Octubre, Castilla, Popular, Santa Cruz, Manrique and Villa Hermosa will receive direct or indirect support.

What good will the new model do?

One of the benefits that the renewal of cadastral information brings is that it provides fast, useful and reliable data to the owner or possessor, which facilitates cadastral activity procedures.

“This process is very important for the basis of urban planning that contributes to the sustainability of the city. A project that will provide quality and reliable information on the properties, both to the citizen and to the State itself, in addition to allowing improvement in ordering and planning to create more effective public policies”, said the Secretary of Territorial Management and Control, Andrea Cecilia Salazar Jaramillo.

Until now, the socialization and dissemination in the neighborhoods of the new cadastral model was carried out in the Popular, Aranjuez, Campo Valdés neighborhoods, and will continue in the other communes, as a standard parameter, in the company of trained professionals and the cadastral operator One System, to give greater clarity about what the cadastre is and the benefits of said update.

Among the documents that the community must present at the time of the visit are the identity card, the sales document, the property deeds and, in some cases, the extrajudicial statement.

Regardless of whether the property is visited or not, the actual land values ​​of each of the properties subject to verification will be updated. To corroborate that the personnel who visit the homes or properties belong to the Undersecretary of Cadastre of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín, the WhatsApp line 3228402660 is enabled. In addition, the property recognizers will carry their respective card and the green jacket of the mayor’s office.

Any person registered in the institutional platform can consult the cadastral information of their property or download documents. In addition, the ticket offices are enabled to file your requirements in person at the Citizen Services Center of La Alpujarra.