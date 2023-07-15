The center does have 24-hour life and these restaurants prove it

At two in the morning, Juan del Corral street, which is also known as the street of the dead due to the many funeral homes that have their headquarters there, lives up to its nickname, as it looks like a real cemetery.

Of the few people who are seen wandering, most leave the San Vicente Hospital, or wait for someone outside it. On one corner, a sign that emits more light than any other on the street reads: “La Panadería Restaurant – 24 hours”.

Despite being in the center of the city, a very crowded sector throughout the day, it is not so common to find a gastronomic offer available after eight at night. Perhaps this is why all the people in the surrounding area seem to head towards that brilliant restaurant, the same one that already has a good part of its tables occupied by taxi drivers waiting for them to find a service.

And although La Panadería is the only restaurant open in that area, there are more in Comuna 10 that have taken the risk of trying the strategy of never closing their doors.

In other areas

Near the Placita de Flórez, in carrera 38 with calle 49 to be more specific, there is a very popular restaurant with a curious name. La Ardilla, named after its owner’s nickname, is a business that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner 24 hours a day.

“The strategy has worked for us because this is a very commercial area, it is also the point where taxi drivers meet and at night they find a place to eat here,” says Eliza, a partner in this family business.

They were not always located at that point, nine years ago they opened their first store in Ayacucho, however, with the commissioning of the tram they had to move to their current location. What has always been the same is their commitment to operating 24 hours, in which they have found a factor that stands out and has made them recognized among residents and visitors to the sector.

Something particular about this downtown area is that there are more 24-hour restaurants, perhaps because of its hectic nightlife, being close to both the Parque del Periodista and the Bomboná towers, or because of the large number of students and tourists who frequent and they stay there.

Thus, on the opposite corner of La Ardilla is Pollo & Wok, a place with a totally different offer but which does not close its doors either. Roast chicken, breaded chicken, with rice and consommé are some of the dishes that the restaurant offers to its varied clientele.

“All kinds of customers come here. I think that opening 24 hours is a good idea because this is normally a very busy area, it is close to the Boston park and there are many people who rush to get food late”, comments Yamile Quintano, manager of the restaurant.

They receive without buts those who stay in the center until late.

Carbón y Sabor restaurant on Maracaibo street, downtown Medellín.

A great way to prolong the nightlife

One of the great problems that affect the center of Medellín is insecurity. Much has been heard saying that one of the causes of this is the way in which the territory empties quickly as soon as the sun goes down. Areas like Guayaquil or Avenida Oriental close their shops at 6:00 pm, giving rise to lonely spaces where crime is daily.

24-hour businesses oppose this dynamic, despite the fact that most escape from what they consider a prohibited area at night.

These establishments receive without buts those who stay in the center until late. However, this extended schedule does not work well in all sectors of the center. The Carbón y Sabor restaurant, for example, has offices near the Comedal building, in Carabobo, in El Palo and in Maracaibo, but only the last two operate 24 hours a day.

“We have previously tested the hours at the different points of sale and then one knows where it works. Here in Maracaibo we have nearby hotels, the Fundadores Central Clinic, the brothels that are nearby, therefore, it works very well”, explains Daniel Castaño, who has been an employee of Carbón y Sabor for nine years.

Delicias Girardot, near the Parque del Periodista, Pollo a la Brasa, on the ground floor of the San Antonio station, Rapi Kiwis in El Palo, Sabrosuras de la Oriental and Hoguera y Sabor on Avenida Oriental, are just some of the establishments that never You will find them closed in the center. And although the territory carries a great stigma in terms of security, it is worth promoting gastronomic bets that encourage people to inhabit it at all times.

