The environmental panorama in the center of the city is increasingly bleak, there is garbage everywhere, the awareness of a clean place in which we all live and breathe has been lost. The problem is so great that even the underground garbage containers placed by Emvarias are in very poor condition and in total deterioration, in addition to causing the accumulation of bad odors.
