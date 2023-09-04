The center needs more light

The lighting of public spaces in populated areas has direct effects on citizen security.

as you mention Ariel Yepez Garciamanager of the infrastructure and energy sector of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), “sufficient lighting allows the community to carry out more activities at night and to move around its population without having to face any risk that threatens its security” .

Although lighting in Medellín is installed based on a Public Lighting Procedures Manual, for which the Territorial Management and Control Secretariat is responsible through the Public Services Undersecretariat, this entity appointed Empresas Públicas de Medellín ESP to Prepare and execute all the lighting designs in the city, seeking to guarantee a reliable service provision, optimal use of the installed infrastructure, expansion of quality and coverage, and use of new technologies under optimal financial conditions.

In the last two years, public lighting has been migrating from previous sodium lights to LED. As reported by the municipal administration, this change includes about 150,000 lights throughout the city.

Practically the entire commune 10 already has the new lighting, more friendly to the environment. However, in the eyes of a common citizen, the feeling remains the same: there is a lack of light in the streets and sidewalks, dark spaces continue and the number of luminaires is still insufficient.

Citizens demand that the lighting in the center be improved, as does the business that closes its doors earlier each time because customers flee our neighborhoods for fear of insecurity.

The center requires a new study of public lighting. You cannot compare the luminosity of a territory that is visited by more than a million people daily with a residential neighborhood that has little life and is inhabited by a few hundred people.

Resignifying the center so that it has vitality at night begins by improving security conditions, those that provide good lighting, that which prevents crimes against people and property from being committed, that which allows the enjoyment of public space.

It is the task of the outgoing administration, headed by the mayor Daniel Quintero, make the necessary efforts to solve the lighting problems in sectors such as Niquitao or the depressed area of ​​La Oriental, where darkness today allows multiple crimes to be committed.

And it will be the task of the next mayor to prioritize investments in lighting throughout the center of Medellín, looking for the inhabitants of the city to be able to walk and transit the streets without fear of being victims of crimes, that the students of the night shifts can take the transport public in safe places and that the doors of cultural, gastronomic and commercial entities can be open for many more hours.

