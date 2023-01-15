

The center of gravity of rain and snow cooling has shifted to the south today along the Yangtze River with light to moderate snow



China Weather Network News The strong cold air continues to move eastward and southward! Today (January 15), the range of rain and snow will be further reduced, and the snow line will press south; tomorrow, the large-scale rain and snow will basically end. In terms of temperature, the focus of cooling today is mainly in the south. With the end of the cold wave process, starting tomorrow, most temperatures will gradually rise.

The range of rain and snow has shrunk, the snow line is pressing southward, and there are light to moderate snowfalls in some areas such as Southwest Jiangnan and other places

Yesterday, the strong cold air continued to move eastward and southward to affect our country. There were still large-scale rainy and snowy weather in the central and eastern regions, and the rainy and snowy areas showed a trend of southern pressure. Monitoring shows that from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, there were obvious rain and snow weather in southern North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, central and southern Shaanxi, and eastern Sichuan Basin. Southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, northern Zhejiang, and northern Chongqing The precipitation in other places is 10-20 mm, and the local area in Chizhou, Anhui reaches 33 mm; moderate to heavy rain falls in parts of central and southern Zhejiang, central Jiangxi, and northern Fujian.

It is expected that today, the range of rain and snow will be further reduced, and the snow line will continue to press southward to southern Guizhou, southern Hunan, central Jiangxi, and western Zhejiang; tomorrow, the large-scale rain and snow will basically end.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, the western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, southeastern Tibet, eastern and western Qinghai, central and southern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, western and southeastern Hubei, western and eastern Hunan, and Jiangxi There will be light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of North Central and other places. There was light rain in parts of the central and eastern Sichuan Basin, central, eastern and southern Jiangnan, and most of southern China, and local moderate rain.

Tomorrow, parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, eastern and southern Tibet, southern Qinghai, southwestern Gansu, northern Sichuan plateau, northwestern Guizhou, and southwestern Hubei will experience light to moderate snow or sleet. Southeast Tibet, southeastern Sichuan, central and eastern Yunnan, most of Chongqing, Hainan Island,TaiwanThere was light rain in parts of the island and other places, and local moderate rain.

It’s the Spring Festival travel season, snow, icy roads and low visibility are not good for traffic travel. When returning home by car, you need to pay attention to the weather forecast, traffic conditions, etc. in advance, and make adequate preparations.

The temperature in most parts of the south drops sharply and the wind is strong, and the temperature will slowly rise next week

Yesterday, affected by the cold wave, most of the north continued to cool down; at the same time, Jiangnan, Southwest and other places also joined the ranks of cooling. Monitoring shows that at 05:00 today compared with 05:00 yesterday, the temperature in parts of Northeast China, southern Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan and Guizhou, northern Guangxi, and northwestern Guangxi dropped by 8-12°C. Southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, and central Jiangxi Local areas such as the north and southeastern Guizhou have experienced a drop of 14-16°C.

Today, the center of gravity for cooling is mainly in the south. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from 08:00 on the 15th to 08:00 on the 16th, the southeast of Southwest China, the central, eastern and southern parts of Jiangnan, and most of South China will successively drop in temperature by 6-8°C, and some areas will drop by more than 8°C. From the morning of the 16th to the 17th, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located from eastern Yunnan to southern Guizhou, southern Hunan, central Jiangxi, and northern Fujian. The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave blue warning this morning.

Affected by the combined effect of rain and snow cooling, the highest temperature in Jianghuai, South China and other places will set a new low after winter. Like Hefei and Guiyang, the highest temperature today will drop to 0°C for the first time this winter. Among them, the temperature drop in Guiyang was the most violent. The highest temperature on the 13th was 23.6°C, which was rarely warm in the same period in history. In just two days, the highest temperature today will drop to freezing point. With the rain and snow, the body feels extremely wet and cold.

Tomorrow, the cooling brought about by this round of cold wave is almost coming to an end, and the temperature in southern China will continue to drop, but the south of the Yangtze River and the areas north of it will start to warm up. Starting next Tuesday, southern China will also join the ranks of warming.

Looking forward to the future, it is expected that from the 19th to the 20th, there will be another cold air affecting the northern regions of our country. The temperature in North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will drop by 4-8°C. The public is reminded to pay close attention to the nowcast, add clothes in time according to temperature changes, take measures to keep warm, and beware of catching a cold.

