Listen to the audio version of the article

It is now only a matter of little and the seal of Giorgia Meloni will arrive on the center-right candidate for Lazio. The current president of the Italian Red Cross Francesco Rocca, singled out for the race to replace Nicola Zingaretti, has meanwhile resigned from his position. “To make myself available to the territory,” he writes, presenting the decision. After the squad with three hypotheses to officially give to the allies, the games appear to be done.

From volunteering to the rehabilitation of the CRI

Born in Rome on 1 September 1965, a lawyer, in the second half of the 1990s he was on the front line in the fight against the mafia and for this he was under guard for five years. Director of the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome, he also headed the social policy department of the capital. He widens the experience of volunteering behind him. Among other things, with Caritas in the area of ​​assistance to migrants and youth problems, with the Jesuit refugees service and the Cottolengo hospital in Turin. Then as extraordinary commissioner of the CRI, engaged in the process of reforming the association and its financial recovery, before assuming its leadership.

Reconfirmation in international assignment

Last June he received a second four-year term as president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). He was elected by the representatives of the 192 national societies meeting in Geneva on the occasion of the 23rd general assembly of the Federation. Three global priorities have been identified, namely the growing humanitarian impact of the climate crisis, reducing health inequalities, and supporting and protecting migrants. With the exhortation to the international community to put global solidarity first and to translate it into action.

«A new challenge in which I strongly believe»

«As a public health expert, I think I can bring added value: I have accepted a new challenge in which I strongly believe. I wanted to step away from my role immediately to avoid any possible exploitation and to protect our association and all of you”. In the message to volunteers of the Cri Rocca he announces the choice «without regrets, because you have known for a long time how convinced he is of the fact that our association needs a change, new strength and new ideas that will lead it towards unthinkable successes and future goals ».

“Still serving the community”

«I know that some will not be happy with this decision, but life is made up of crossroads and when an unforgettable journey would in any case come to an end, I wanted to take a new path where, however, my skills can still be at the service of the community», adds Rocca. “Thank you for always putting our association and our fundamental principles before everything and everyone. We proved it, together, in every emergency, big or small. From the tents of Amatrice or L’Aquila, to the vaccination centers or ambulances of Codogno. Or, again, on quarantine ships and in every landing of human beings, up to activities for the homeless or for the new poor. We have grown day after day and have been present, where necessary, intercepting new vulnerabilities and arriving in the many, too many, gray areas of our communities”.