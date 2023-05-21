The center will speak to the candidates for mayor of Medellín

Serious problems in the city center require prompt and effective attention from the district administration and local and national security agencies.

For this reason, and in order for the needs of the center to be reflected in the proposals of the candidates for Mayor of Medellín for the period 2024-2007, CORPOCENTRO leads the project “El Centro Proposes”, which, through thematic tables With experts from the territory, it seeks to propose to the candidates strategies, projects and programs that must be developed during their administration in commune 10.

For this purpose, during April and May, it convened people and entities around thematic tables on culture, education, youth, social transformation, trade and economic development, security and mobility, infrastructure and the environment, from which a technical document will come out, prepared with the support of Uniremington, which is being prepared and will be delivered in June at a public ceremony to all the candidates for the first position in the city.

Representatives of the theatrical sector, university, basic education, unions, trade associations, security companies, members of community action boards and the Local Administrative Board, as well as inhabitants of the territory participate in El Centro Propone.

The topics discussed by the actors in the territory were chosen taking into account the most pressing needs of the center and that, if not improved, would lead to a more accelerated deterioration.

Corpocentro hopes that the proposals that come out of “El Centro Proposes” will be included in the government plans of the candidates, with the understanding that it is a collective construction of those who inhabit and live in all corners of commune 10.

For more information in this regard, interested persons can contact CORPOCENTRO by calling 6043223401.