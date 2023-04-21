Home » The center without holes in the streets, but on the sidewalks
The center without holes in the streets, but on the sidewalks

The center without holes in the streets, but on the sidewalks

In recent days, the mayor of Medellín has been heard mentioning the solution to the problem of holes in the streets of downtown Medellín to improve mobility, but he forgets that the sidewalks throughout the territory also suffer from great problems and it is the theft of manhole covers that expose huge holes, where passers-by, who are also road actors, are faced with serious accidents. I hope he makes a crash plan to cover all the holes on the downtown sidewalks.

