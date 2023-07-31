The Central as petty cash | Walter Spurrier The EC Republic

Walter Spurrier Baquerizo

Guayaquil, Ecuador

Rafael Correa and Andrés Arauz discussed what economic policy would be under Luisa González. Unlike other candidates, they know exactly what they want to do and they publicize it. They propose a monetary policy incompatible with dollarization. That the Central Bank operate as a commercial bank and lend the money “that is idle.” Here are six reasons why the proposal is unwise:

1) The Central is a reserve and non-commercial bank. Banks deposit there money that they reserve to meet the withdrawal requirements of their clients. If they did not need that liquidity, instead of saving it they would lend it. When the Government has spent this money and the depositors demand their money from the bank, it will not have a way to return the funds. Our savings would be in jeopardy.

2) The Central already lacks dollars. The banks and cooperatives have $5.200 million of our money deposited in the Central and the State entities have $2.400 million, a total of $7.600 million. But the Central cannot cover them, it only has $5,000 million in cash. Correa took funds from the Central to finance public spending and in exchange gave him cetes and public bank shares, illiquid papers that the Central cannot sell. The Government still needs to return $6,000 million.

3) We would run out of dollars. As soon as the government takes the money from the Central and spends it, the economy will be momentarily boosted and we will import more. But the outflow of foreign exchange would not have the counterpart of the income of foreign exchange from exports, investment or external credit. The economy would lose dollars and in the future it would not be able to meet its external commitments. In the end, a dollarized economy without dollars is not viable.

4) The country would get even more expensive. To prevent the outflow of foreign currency, the Government would seek to lock down the economy. When Correa took the money from the Central he introduced the tax on the outflow of foreign currency (ISD) and imposed safeguards on imports. Arauz announces an increase in the ISD to 25%. During the correato, the closure of the economy caused average inflation of 4.1%. That is why Ecuador is much more expensive than its neighbors, from Mexico to Argentina, and we are only efficient in primary products: oil, mines, tropical fruits, shrimp, flowers.

5) We would be condemned to stagnation. Our slow growth is partly due to the cost of the country during the correato.

6) It leads to de-dollarization. In countries with their own currency and the Central Bank finances public spending, the adjustment is via inflation, the purchasing power of the currency is reduced. The country regains competitiveness at the expense of wage earners and pensioners who are impoverished. The two countries that are financed by the Central Bank are Venezuela, which has inflation of 400%, and Argentina 115%. They have a rampant devaluation, the salary is not enough for people.

In dollarized Ecuador there is no devaluation, so the adjustment occurs with the shortage of dollars. Given the shortage of dollars, the Government would pay with bills of exchange or virtual dollars, until it had no choice but to abandon the dollar and issue its own currency. We would enter a cycle of inflation and devaluation like the one we suffered in the 1990s, before dollarizing.

Correísmo presidential candidate Luisa González, together with her partner Andrés Arauz, in Santo Domingo, on June 19, 2023. Photo posted on her Twitter account.

