The central bank’s “loan restriction order” experts revealed that it was an early warning of this matter

The central bank held a board of directors and supervisors yesterday, and the interest rate ended the “5 consecutive rises”. However, it adjusted the selective credit control measures for the fifth time, and implemented the upper limit of 70% for the second household mortgage in specific areas (Liudu, Hsinchu counties and cities), which caused the outside world to interpret the central bank The real estate speculators are heavily targeted, but the real estate market Sway believes that this is not a real estate speculator, but a statement and early warning of housing prices.

Sway posted on Facebook that the central bank is worried about a 10% drop in housing prices, so it first lowered the second household from 80% to 70% of the loan, so as to avoid falling below the loan amount when the housing price falls in the future, which will easily lead to bank losses. , because it will be more cost-effective than selling the house at that time.

Sway’s analysis of the impact of the central bank’s new control measures on the housing market will be shocking to those who plan to change houses, because now they have to spend 10% more in cash, so they have to eat a few big meals or travel a few times less, or even Buy less stock.

Sway mentioned that for high-risk house changers, cash will become very tight, because the old house has to be loaned before the new house is sold, and the extra cash of 10% will cause financial pressure, and the price of the house will not be too persistent.

As for multi-house buyers, Sway thinks that they don’t pay attention to the mere 10% of the cash, and buy a little stock; it does not affect the price buyers, because 10% of the cash is lost. At most, it is just a little less cash back. Anyway, the house prices are all fake, the loans are all overborrowed, and the local banks don’t care about the central bank’s control at all.

According to the analysis of bank executives, the central bank’s move this time may hit investors hard. The main reason is that although the natural person’s second mortgage has no grace period and the interest rate is high, in the past, some banks would give the second mortgage a higher ratio, such as 90%. 85%, and now it has dropped to 70% in one go. Investors have to have deeper pockets to sell.

