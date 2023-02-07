The Archdiocese and administration of the cemetery must deliver the work plan on February 9 and the solid waste management plan on February 28.

Of the temporary closure of the Central Cemetery of Popayán, made by the Municipal Health Secretariat, after its visit on November 23, 2022, in the company of the Disaster Risk Management Advisory Office, in which it found inadequate waste disposal Dangerous solids, with a serious health risk due to biological waste, to date these findings have not been fully remedied, according to a report from the local agency, which is why it only authorized the partial opening of this cemetery.

This measure only allows the entry of people to visit the graves of their relatives, but they must transit only through authorized sectors. Therefore, there are areas that cannot be accessed, nor will the exhumation of corpses be carried out. This is due to the fact that, despite the improvements found, there are still aspects that put the health of the Payanes at risk, it was reported in a recent statement, after a visit carried out on February 2.

“We found that the areas that are at structural risk have been delimited, the construction of a new area for waste management and disposal. We verify the documentation and the work plans in which the processes, procedures and protocols must be included to think about the reopening of the provision of the service. We inform that the measure of total closure of the cemetery was lifted and it remains partially closed,” said the Municipal Health Secretary, Aura Maricela Zúñiga Meneses.

The municipal health authority affirmed that the Archdiocese of Popayán and the administration of the cemetery must deliver the work plan on February 9, and on the 28th of this same month, the solid waste management plan, in order to minimize the health risks generated by the operation of that place.

According to Katerine Huetio, coordinator of the environmental area of ​​the Ministry of Health, these actions seek the care and protection of the lives of citizens. “We will be attentive to receive the documents that are still pending to fully open this important place in our city,” she asserted.

What were the findings?

In addition to the sanitary risk due to biological waste, the Municipal Health Secretariat and the Risk Management Office, during their visit in November of the previous year, warned of the danger of collapse of the structure in block number one, and where it is generated the temporary disposition of the bones, it was said that the space did not comply with the technical measures or the regulations regarding the management of biological waste. Hence, the sealing of that section was made.

For its part, the Risk Management Advisory Office referred to the block that was about to collapse, which the cemetery administration planned to demolish. It was also found that the rooms on the outside, which were intended for lotteries and motorists, were at risk of collapse, for which reason that office made the recommendations of the case, which are now expected to be carried out.