



According to Xinhua News Agency, recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan”, and issued a notice, requiring all regions and departments to implement it conscientiously in light of actual conditions.

1. Deepen the institutional reform of the Party Central Committee

(1) Formation of the Central Financial Commission. Strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on financial work, be responsible for the top-level design, overall coordination, overall promotion, and supervision of implementation of financial stability and development, study and review major policies and major issues in the financial field, and serve as the decision-making, discussion and coordination body of the Party Central Committee.

The Office of the Central Financial Commission was established as the administrative body of the Central Financial Commission and included in the party central organization sequence.

The Financial Stability and Development Committee of the State Council and its offices are no longer retained. Transfer the responsibilities of the Office of the Financial Stability and Development Committee of the State Council to the Office of the Central Financial Commission.

(2) Formation of the Central Financial Work Committee. Unify the leadership of the party’s work in the financial system, guide the party’s political construction, ideological construction, organizational construction, work style construction, discipline construction, etc. in the financial system.

The responsibility for party building in the financial system of the Central and State Organ Working Committees will be assigned to the Central Financial Work Committee.

(3) Formation of the Central Science and Technology Committee. Strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee on scientific and technological work, coordinate and promote the construction of the national innovation system and the reform of the scientific and technological system, study and review major strategies, major plans, and major policies for national scientific and technological development, and coordinate and solve major strategic, directional, and overall issues in the field of science and technology , study and determine national strategic scientific and technological tasks and major scientific research projects, coordinate the deployment of strategic scientific and technological forces such as national laboratories, and coordinate the development of military-civilian technology integration, etc., as the party central decision-making and coordinating body.

The responsibility of the Central Science and Technology Commission’s administrative body is assumed by the reorganized Ministry of Science and Technology as a whole.

Retain the National Science and Technology Advisory Committee, serve the Party Central Committee’s major scientific and technological decisions, be responsible and report to the Central Science and Technology Committee.

The National Science and Technology Ethics Committee, as an academic and professional expert committee under the leadership of the Central Science and Technology Committee, is no longer a coordinating body for the State Council.

The Central National Laboratory Construction Leading Group, the National Science and Technology Leading Group, the National Science and Technology System Reform and Innovation System Construction Leading Group, the National Medium- and Long-Term Science and Technology Development Planning Work Leading Group and their offices are no longer retained.

The provincial party committee scientific and technological field deliberation and coordination institutions are established in combination with the actual situation.

(4) Formation of the Central Social Work Department. Responsible for coordinating and guiding the work of people’s letters and visits, guiding the collection of people’s suggestions, coordinating and promoting party building to lead grassroots governance and grassroots political power construction, leading the party work of national industry associations and chambers of commerce, coordinating and promoting the deepening reform and transformation of industry associations and chambers of commerce, and guiding mixed ownership enterprises , non-public enterprises and new economic organizations, new social organizations, new employment groups party building work, guiding the construction of social work talent teams, etc., as the functional department of the Party Central Committee.

The Central Ministry of Social Work unifies the leadership of the State Letters and Calls Bureau. The State Letters and Calls Bureau was adjusted from the State Bureau managed by the General Office of the State Council to an institution directly under the State Council.

The Ministry of Social Work of the Central Committee is assigned to the Ministry of Civil Affairs to guide the urban and rural community governance system and governance capacity building, formulate social work policies and other responsibilities, and coordinate the promotion of party building to lead grassroots governance and grassroots political power construction. The responsibility for party building of national industry associations and chambers of commerce assigned to the Central and State Organ Working Committee and the Party Committee of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the overall planning, coordination and guidance of national voluntary service work assigned to the Central Spiritual Civilization Construction Steering Committee Office Duties such as supervision and inspection.

Provincial, city, and county-level party committees set up social work departments, which are correspondingly assigned to the “two new” working committee responsibilities of the organization departments of party committees at the same level.

(5) Establish the Central Hong Kong and Macao Work Office. Undertake the investigation and research, overall planning and coordination, and supervision and implementation responsibilities of implementing the “one country, two systems” policy, implementing the overall governance power of the central government, governing Hong Kong and Macao according to law, safeguarding national security, ensuring people’s livelihood and well-being, and supporting Hong Kong and Macao’s integration into the overall national development. The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office was basically established as the party central office, retaining the brand of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

The separate Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council will no longer be retained.

2. Deepening the institutional reform of the National People’s Congress

(6) Establishment of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Deputies Working Committee. Responsible for the distribution of the number of NPC deputies, qualification review, and liaison services; guide and coordinate deputies’ centralized inspections, special investigations, and contact with the masses; coordinate and manage the NPC deputies’ bill proposals; be responsible for the supervision and management of NPC deputies’ performance of duties; coordinate the NPC deputies Study and train deputies, guide the work of representatives of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, etc., undertake the specific work of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Delegate Qualification Review Committee, and serve as the working committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

3. Deepen the institutional reform of the State Council

(7) Reorganize the Ministry of Science and Technology. Strengthen the functions of the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote and improve the new national system, optimize the entire chain management of scientific and technological innovation, promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and promote the combination of science and technology and economic and social development, and strengthen strategic planning, system reform, resource planning, comprehensive coordination, policies and regulations, and supervision. Macro-management responsibilities such as inspection, retaining national basic research and applied basic research, national laboratory construction, national major science and technology projects, national technology transfer system construction, scientific and technological achievements transfer and transformation and integration of industry, learning and research, regional scientific and technological innovation system construction, and scientific and technological supervision and evaluation system Relevant responsibilities such as construction, scientific research integrity, international scientific and technological cooperation, scientific and technological talent team building, and national science and technology awards are still part of the State Council.

The responsibility of the Ministry of Science and Technology to organize the formulation of science and technology to promote agricultural and rural development plans and policies, and to guide the progress of rural science and technology is assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. The Ministry of Science and Technology‘s responsibility for organizing and formulating science and technology to promote social development plans and policies is assigned to the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the National Health Commission and other departments. The Ministry of Science and Technology will organize the formulation of high-tech development and industrialization plans and policies, guide the construction of science and technology parks such as national independent innovation demonstration zones and national high-tech industrial development zones, and guide the development of science and technology service industries, technology markets, and technology intermediary organizations. into the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Transfer the Ministry of Science and Technology‘s responsibility for introducing foreign intelligence to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, and add the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Deepen the reform of the allocation and use mechanism of fiscal science and technology funds, improve the implementation of central fiscal science and technology plans and the management system of professional institutions, adjust the responsibilities of the Ministry of Science and Technology for the coordination and management of central fiscal science and technology plans (special projects, funds, etc.), and the coordination and evaluation of scientific research project funds. The Ministry’s China Rural Technology Development Center is assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the China Biotechnology Development Center is assigned to the National Health Commission, the China Agenda 21 Management Center, and the High-Tech Research and Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology are assigned to the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China is still managed by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Ministry of Science and Technology no longer retains the State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs brand.

The responsibilities of the science and technology department of the local government shall be adjusted according to the actual situation.

(8) Formation of the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration. Take unified responsibility for the supervision of the financial industry other than the securities industry, strengthen institutional supervision, behavioral supervision, functional supervision, penetrating supervision, and continuous supervision, take overall responsibility for the protection of the rights and interests of financial consumers, strengthen risk management and prevention and disposal, and investigate and deal with violations of laws and regulations in accordance with the law , as an institution directly under the State Council.

The State Financial Regulatory Administration was established on the basis of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and divided the daily supervision duties of the People’s Bank of China over financial groups such as financial holding companies, the duties of protecting financial consumers, and the investor protection duties of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. into the State Administration of Financial Supervision and Administration.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is no longer retained.

(9) Deepen the reform of the local financial supervision system. Establish a local financial regulatory system centered on the local agencies of the central financial management department, and coordinate and optimize the establishment and deployment of local agencies of the central financial management department. The financial regulatory agencies established by local governments are solely responsible for regulatory responsibilities, and no longer have the names of Financial Work Bureau and Financial Office.

(10) The China Securities Regulatory Commission was adjusted to an institution directly under the State Council. The China Securities Regulatory Commission has been adjusted from a public institution directly under the State Council to an institution directly under the State Council, strengthened capital market supervision responsibilities, and transferred to the National Development and Reform Commission’s corporate bond issuance review responsibility, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission is in charge of corporate (enterprise) bond issuance Audit work.

(11) Coordinating and promoting the reform of the branches of the People’s Bank of China. Abolish the regional branches and branch business management departments of the People’s Bank of China, the business management departments directly under the head office, and the central sub-branches in provincial capitals, set up provincial-level branches in 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government), and plan to set up in Shenzhen, Dalian, Ningbo, Qingdao, and Xiamen Branches in separate cities. The Beijing Branch of the People’s Bank of China retains the brand of the Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China, and the Shanghai Branch of the People’s Bank of China and the Shanghai Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China work together.

The county (city) sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China will no longer be retained, and relevant functions will be transferred to the prefectural (city) central sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China. For border areas or areas with a large volume of foreign exchange settlement and sales, relevant management and service functions may be performed in the form of local (city) central sub-branches of the People’s Bank of China according to work needs.

(12) Improve the state-owned financial capital management system. According to the relevant management regulations of state-owned financial capital investors, the market operation institutions managed by the central financial management department will be stripped off, and the relevant state-owned financial assets will be transferred to the state-owned financial capital entrusted management institutions, which will uniformly perform the functions of investors in accordance with the authorization of the State Council.

(13) Strengthen the unified and standardized management of staff in financial management departments. The People’s Bank of China, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange and its branches, and dispatched offices all use administrative staffing. Staff are included in the unified and standardized management of national civil servants, and the national civil servant salary and treatment standards are implemented.

(14) Establish the National Data Bureau. It is responsible for coordinating and promoting the construction of basic data systems, coordinating the integration, sharing, development and utilization of data resources, and coordinating the promotion of digital China, digital economy, and digital society planning and construction. It is managed by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The Office of the Central Network Security and Informatization Committee will undertake the research to formulate plans for the construction of Digital China, coordinate and promote the informatization of public services and social governance, coordinate and promote the construction of smart cities, coordinate the development, utilization and sharing of important national information resources, and promote cross-industry and cross-border information resources. Responsibilities such as departmental interconnection and interoperability, the responsibilities undertaken by the National Development and Reform Commission to coordinate and promote the development of the digital economy, organize the implementation of the national big data strategy, promote the construction of the basic system of data elements, and promote the layout and construction of digital infrastructure are assigned to the National Data Bureau.

Provincial-level government data management agencies are established based on actual conditions.

(15) Optimize the responsibilities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. In order to coordinate and do a good job in the “three rural” tasks centered on rural revitalization, and speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country, the National Rural Revitalization Bureau will take the lead in monitoring and helping to prevent poverty, and organize and formulate key counties and key areas for rural revitalization. Support policies, organize cooperation between the east and the west, counterpart assistance, and social assistance, research and propose proposals for the allocation of funds related to rural revitalization in connection with central finance, guide and supervise the use of funds, promote the development of rural assistance industries, and promote rural social undertakings and public services Development and other responsibilities are assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau is added to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

During the transition period after the completion of the national poverty alleviation goals and tasks, relevant assistance policies, financial support, and project arrangements will remain generally stable, and funding projects will be relatively independently operated and managed.

The separate National Rural Revitalization Bureau will no longer be retained.

The responsibilities of rural revitalization agencies at the provincial, city, and county levels are assigned to the agricultural and rural departments at the same level.

(16) Improve the working system for the elderly. Implement the national strategy of actively responding to population aging, promote the realization of basic pension services for all elderly people, assign the responsibility of the National Health Commission to formulate and coordinate the implementation of policies and measures to deal with population aging, and undertake the specific work of the National Working Committee on Aging into civil affairs department. The Office of the National Working Committee on Aging was relocated to the Ministry of Civil Affairs to strengthen its responsibilities of comprehensive coordination, supervision and guidance, and organization and promotion of the development of the cause of aging.

The China Association for the Elderly was transferred to the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

(17) Improve the intellectual property management system. Accelerate the construction of an intellectual property power, comprehensively improve the level of intellectual property creation, application, protection, management, and service, and adjust the State Intellectual Property Office from a national bureau managed by the State Administration for Market Regulation to an institution directly under the State Council. Law enforcement duties in areas such as trademarks and patents will continue to be undertaken by the comprehensive law enforcement team for market supervision, and relevant law enforcement work will receive professional guidance from the State Intellectual Property Office.

4. Deepen the institutional reform of the CPPCC National Committee

(18) Optimize the sector setting of the CPPCC National Committee. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference added an “environmental and resource sector”. Integrate the sectors of “Chinese Communist Youth League” and “All-China Youth Federation” to establish the sector of “Chinese Communist Youth League and All-China Youth Federation”. Optimize the composition of the “Specially Invited Persons” sector committee members.

V. Optimizing the Allocation of Institutional Preparation Resources

(19) Reducing the staffing of central and state agencies. The staffing of various departments of the central government and state organs will be reduced at a rate of 5%, and the recovered staffing will be mainly used to strengthen key areas and important tasks. Central vertical management agencies and overseas agencies are not included in the scope of unified streamlining. According to the actual situation of the industry and the system, make good use of the stock preparation resources.

The staffing reduction work of local party and government organs shall be determined by the party committees of each province (autonomous region, municipality directly under the central government) in combination with actual research. There is no reduction requirement at the county and township levels.

All regions and departments must stand at the overall height of the development of the party and the country, fully understand the importance and urgency of the reform of the party and state institutions, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. self-confidence” and “two safeguards”, consciously unify thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, resolutely safeguard the authority and seriousness of the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen confidence and determination in reform, strengthen organizational leadership, and implement work Responsibility, and fully implement the task of institutional reform.

Under the leadership of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform coordinates the implementation of party and state institutional reforms. The reform of local institutions is under the unified leadership of provincial Party committees, and the reform plan is reported to the Party Central Committee for record. Reform tasks at the central level strive to be completed by the end of 2023, and reform tasks at the local level strive to be completed by the end of 2024. Promptly request and report to the Party Central Committee on the progress of institutional reforms and major problems encountered.



