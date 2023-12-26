Home » The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Mao Zedong, and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech – Qiushi.com
News

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Mao Zedong, and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech – Qiushi.com

by admin

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium on December 26th to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Comrade Mao Zedong at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the symposium, Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech emphasizing the need to continue pushing forward the cause pioneered by Comrade Mao Zedong and promote the construction of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent members of the party, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng. Cai Qi hosted the ceremony, which also included speeches by Qu Qingshan, director of the Central Academy of Party History and Documentation, Miao Hua, a member of the Central Military Commission, and Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee.

Xi Jinping’s speech highlighted the importance of the continued promotion of the cause started by Comrade Mao Zedong and the need to adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He emphasized that this modernization is a cause for all Chinese people and is a peaceful development that will benefit not only China but also other countries around the world.

Before the symposium, Xi Jinping and other leading comrades paid homage to Comrade Mao Zedong at the Chairman Mao Memorial Hall. This included placing flower baskets from various organizations in front of the seated statue of Comrade Mao Zedong and paying respects at his viewing hall.

The occasion was attended by various leaders and representatives from different departments, demonstrating the significance of commemorating Comrade Mao Zedong and his lasting impact on the party and the people of China.

You may also like

Iran threatens retaliation against Israel after death of...

Container giant Maersk will sail through the Red...

Reinaldo Rueda confessed the reason for blocking James...

Terrorism: Cologne Cathedral closed to tourists due to...

State fees will rise in the new year...

Trump predicts a conflictive year in his furious...

Do you know the differences between SOAT and...

8 people were stabbed in a residential community...

IT security: This is how vulnerable drones are...

Discover Who He Is, His Detailed Biography, Revealing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy