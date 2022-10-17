(Original title: The Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Korea, Vietnam, Laos and Cuba warmly congratulates the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China)

On the occasion of the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba sent letters to the Chinese Communist Party on the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Central Committee expresses warm congratulations.

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea extended warm congratulations to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and comradely greetings to all members of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people, expressing that the Communist Party of China unites and leads the Chinese people to build a modern socialist country. Struggle and achieved remarkable achievements. In the past 10 years, the Communist Party of China has comprehensively strengthened party building, led the Chinese people in a vigorous struggle to achieve sustainable development and prosperity of the country, safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and achieve an unprecedented increase in the country’s comprehensive national strength and international status. China‘s achievements prove that it is unstoppable for the Chinese people to unite closely around the Communist Party of China and follow the path guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a major political event with important milestones in the Chinese people’s journey towards a new century. The Workers’ Party of Korea firmly believes that this conference will become a historic conference, further strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party of China, thereby ensuring the victorious advance of socialist China and leading all Chinese people to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The comrade-like bond between the DPRK and China embodies the efforts of the top leaders of the two parties. The Workers’ Party of Korea is willing to work together with the Communist Party of China to further consolidate this bond and to more effectively demonstrate its vitality in all areas of DPRK-China relations. I sincerely wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success!

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam stated that on the occasion of the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, on behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to the congress and to all fraternal members of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people through the congress. . As comrades and brothers, we pay close attention to every step of China‘s development and growth. We are very pleased to see that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the CPC has led the Chinese people to achieve great achievements in all aspects, and the comprehensive progress has been made as scheduled. Build a moderately prosperous society and push the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a major event with important historical milestones in the political life of the Chinese party and people. We firmly believe that the conference will put forward a series of major lines and policies to anchor the way forward for the successful realization of the goal of basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035 and building a prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist modernized country by the middle of this century. Vietnam and China are friendly neighbors. Both the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Communist Party of China are leading the cause of reform, reform and opening up, and adhere to the path of socialist development. The Party, State and People of Vietnam will always bear in mind the tremendous and valuable assistance given by the Party, State and People of China in Vietnam’s past revolutionary struggle for national liberation and in the current national construction. Consolidate and promote Vietnam-China good-neighborly friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new stage of development. I wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success!

The Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party stated that on the occasion of the grand convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, all party members and the people of all ethnic groups in Laos would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, all party members, All the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the fraternal Chinese people extend their warmest congratulations! Under the strong and wise leadership of the Communist Party of China, the fraternal Chinese people have forged ahead, worked hard and made great achievements in the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics. Especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has united and led the Chinese people to achieve new leap-forward development, successfully achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and historically solved the problem of absolute poverty. status is increasing. The historic achievements made by the Communist Party of China and the fraternal Chinese people have provided valuable experience and a successful example for the vast number of developing countries including Laos, and have also made significant contributions to the cause of global development. We firmly believe that under the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese party, government and people will surely achieve more brilliant achievements in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and successfully realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the Lao government and people of all ethnic groups in the country cherish the traditional friendship between Laos and China, and are willing to work with the Chinese party, government and people to continue to consolidate and develop the Laos-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, and promote the building of a community of shared future between Laos and China. In order to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples, they will make greater contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large. I wish the great and glorious 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China complete success!

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba stated that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a political event with important influence. On the occasion of this congress, the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party would like to extend its warm congratulations. The Chinese Communist Party is time-tested and full of wisdom, leading the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty, independence and unity, build socialism, develop the national economy, and consolidate China‘s position as the world‘s stabilizer and balancer. The reason why the Communist Party of China can achieve these achievements is that the leaders of the party have always practiced Marxism and made important theoretical and practical contributions to socialist construction. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Communist Party of China has firmly promoted the party’s self-building, the fight against corruption and the fight against poverty, achieved the first centenary goal, and made China a global innovation leader. China pursues an active foreign policy and has put forward the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, which are commendable. Inter-party relations are a pillar and an important part of Cuba-China relations, and have determined the political direction and firm common will for the continuous strengthening of the special friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries in various fields. The Communist Party of Cuba reiterates its firm position of upholding the one-China principle and resolutely opposes any attempt to interfere in China‘s internal affairs. I wish the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a complete success! It is believed that the results of the conference will become a new driving force for all progressive forces in the world to continue to move forward.