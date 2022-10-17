Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 17th On the occasion of the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committees of the democratic parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce respectively sent congratulatory letters to warmly congratulate the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and wish the conference a complete success.

The Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang stated in its congratulatory letter that the 10 years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual, extraordinary and milestone years in the development of the cause of the party and the country. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century. The cause and the great dream have driven socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, and the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements and undergone historic changes. Especially since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has united and led the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively respond to the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, and to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic development to achieve the best results in the world To build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, promote high-quality development in all directions, resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, and development interests, actively promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, and realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is of great and far-reaching significance for ensuring that socialism with Chinese characteristics always advances successfully in the right direction. As a close friend party that has stood together with the Communist Party of China and has been united and cooperated for more than 70 years, as a witness, practitioner, defender, and defender of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the Chinese People’s Revolution has personally participated in and witnessed the Chinese nation ushered in the transition from standing up, A great leap from getting rich to getting stronger. We deeply realize that only the Communist Party of China can lead China, only socialism can save China, only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China, and only by upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics can the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation be realized. On the new journey, the CR will continue to adhere to the original intention of cooperation, inherit the fine traditions, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely implement the “two maintenances”, and make great strides along the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. .

The Central Committee of the China Democratic League stated in its congratulatory letter that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has overseen the great struggle, the great project, the great cause, and the great dream, and has withstood the challenges of politics, economy, ideology, nature, and nature. Risks, challenges and tests in other aspects, the party and the country have made historic achievements and undergone historic changes. Especially since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, united and led the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks that follow. Challenge, win the battle against poverty as scheduled, build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, achieve the first centenary goal, grandly celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, start a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and march toward the second centenary goal. Especially in the face of the sudden new crown pneumonia epidemic, the Communist Party of China adheres to the people first and life first, and has achieved the best results in the world by coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic development. History and reality have irrefutably proved that the most fundamental reason why the Chinese people and the Chinese nation can reverse the historical destiny after modern times and achieve today’s great achievements is the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the successful opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is of great and far-reaching significance because it is related to the future of the party and the country, the future and destiny of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The NLD will continue to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, unswervingly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, thoroughly study and implement the strategic principles and policies set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and earnestly implement them. Participate in political affairs, democratic supervision, participate in the basic functions of political consultation led by the Communist Party of China, be a good staff advisor, a good helper, and a good colleague of the Communist Party of China, and make new achievements for the new victory of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. greater contribution!

In the congratulatory letter, the Central Committee of the China Democratic National Construction Association stated that in the new era since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Party of China has firmly grasped the historical theme of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Problems that have not been solved for a long time have been accomplished in many long-term important events, successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization, and achieved a great leap in the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. As the core of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the core of the entire Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping has steered and guided the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics has led the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and undergo historic changes. History and reality have eloquently proved that the Communist Party of China is a great, glorious and correct Marxist party, and it is the most reliable backbone of our great achievements. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the ideological banner of the Communist Party of China in the new era. It is the ideological foundation and action guide that unites the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in their unremitting efforts to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It must be firmly adhered to and fully implemented.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely unite, inspire and lead the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive for a new victory for socialism with Chinese characteristics. The China Democratic National Construction Association will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, be more determined and consciously achieve the “two maintenances”, and deepen the political transition. , inherit the fine traditions, perform duties for the country and the people, be the practitioners, promoters and defenders of China‘s new political party system, and make new contributions to building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Central Committee of the China Association for the Promotion of Democracy stated in its congratulatory letter that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the cause of the Party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes, and socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Especially in the extremely unusual and extraordinary five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, and effectively responded to the severe and complex international situation and the huge ensuing huge changes. Risk and challenge, accurately grasp the new development stage, fully implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, focus on promoting high-quality development, firmly promote people’s democracy throughout the process, and transform socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Keep pushing forward. History and reality have eloquently proved that the Communist Party of China is worthy of being a great, glorious and correct Marxist political party, a core force leading the people of all ethnic groups in the country to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a mainstay in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely provide the foundation for leading the whole party, the whole army, the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their beliefs, work hard, move forward courageously, work in unity, and strive to write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. direction and strategic guidance. The DPP will firmly support the major resolutions and decisions made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Members, deepen the education on the political transition theme of “Unswervingly Follow the Party and Join Hands for the New Era”, and earnestly undertake the mission of witnesses, practitioners, defenders, and defenders of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in order to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Unremitting struggle for the Chinese dream!

In the congratulatory letter, the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party stated that in the 10 years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, especially the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the cause of the party and the country has achieved historic achievements. A historic change has taken place, solemnly celebrating the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, successfully achieving the first centenary goal, coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic development to achieve the best results in the world, and multi-party cooperation is more standardized and orderly , lively and lively, the united front presents a good situation of unity, forging ahead, pioneering and active. The achievement of these achievements is fundamentally due to the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm, the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. History and reality have eloquently proved that the Communist Party of China is worthy of being a great, glorious and correct Marxist party, the core force leading the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the mainstay of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. The struggle to win the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics is of great significance. As a socialist party with Chinese characteristics, the Peasants and Workers Party will unswervingly adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of China, unswervingly practice the new political party system, perform duties and responsibilities, strengthen self-construction, and earnestly assume the role of the Communist Party of China‘s good staff, good helper, and good Political responsibility of colleagues. The Peasants and Workers Party will organize special studies as soon as possible, unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, condense wisdom and strength to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and focus on the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “The great man of the country” and “the concern of the people”, focus on a healthy China, a beautiful China and the long-term balanced development of the population, etc., and earnestly perform the basic functions of participating in the deliberation of state affairs, democratic supervision, and participating in the political consultation led by the Communist Party of China. Virtue and perseverance, make new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way!

In the congratulatory letter, the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party stated that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country to win the battle against poverty and build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. society, and achieved the first centenary goal. Based on the new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and unswervingly taking the road of high-quality development, we have started a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. In the face of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, we insisted on putting people first and life first, and coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic development to achieve the best results in the world. Taking history as a mirror, comprehensively sum up the major achievements and historical experience of the party’s century-long struggle, lead the direction for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and lead the giant ship “China” to cut waves and sail steadily and far. Practice has fully proved that the Communist Party of China is a Marxist ruling party capable of coping with various risks, navigating various complex situations and possessing strong combat effectiveness.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the Zhi Gong Party will earnestly study, understand, and thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, correctly grasp the status, nature and historical mission of participating parties, and further consolidate the common ideological and political foundation. ; Carry out in-depth education on the theme of political handover of “Unswervingly Follow the Party and Join Hands for the New Era”, consolidate political consensus, continue the fine tradition, always maintain the political character of working in unity and unity with the Communist Party of China, and comprehensively strengthen the construction of participating political parties to ensure that the cause of multi-party cooperation is passed on from generation to generation; closely focus on the goals and main tasks proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and earnestly assume the political responsibility of witnesses, practitioners, defenders and defenders of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics; give full play to With its own characteristics, do a good job in the “Overseas Overseas Chinese” big article, widely gather the majestic power of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to share the Chinese dream, inherit the glorious tradition of “committed to serving the public”, and bravely undertake the mission of the “Overseas Chinese Poster Country” era, so as to provide a comprehensive Make new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country and realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Central Committee of the Jiusan Society stated in its congratulatory letter that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic development, and coordinated development and security. , to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to forge ahead, overcome difficulties, achieve the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and start a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has adopted a series of strategic measures, promoted a series of transformative practices, achieved a series of breakthrough progress, achieved a series of landmark results, overcame many long-term unsolved problems, and accomplished many long-term important events. , the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes. The Communist Party of China is worthy of being a great, glorious and correct Marxist political party, a strong core of leadership for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a mainstay in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the Jiusan Society will take studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future. Thinking and understanding are unified into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and wisdom and strength are condensed to achieve the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, vigorously carry forward the fine tradition of patriotism, democracy and science, actively promote the high-quality development of various work, and make new and greater contributions to the realization of the second centenary goal and the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League stated in its congratulatory letter that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary five years in the development process of the party and the country. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, unites and leads the entire Party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, The unification of the Party’s heart, the army’s heart and the people’s hearts and minds is unprecedented, and it has gathered the majestic force to strive for the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. Based on the new historical position, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core adheres to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adopts a series of strategic measures, promotes a series of transformative practices, achieves a series of breakthrough progress, and achieves a series of landmark achievements. , overcame many long-term unsolved problems, accomplished many long-term important events, and promoted the party and the country’s cause to achieve historic achievements and to bring about historic changes.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. The successful convening of the conference will definitely promote the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the reunification of the motherland and the process of national rejuvenation, and will have a significant and far-reaching impact on the development of the party and the country in the new era. As a socialist party with Chinese characteristics mainly composed of people from Taiwan Province living in the mainland of the motherland, adhering to the leadership of the Communist Party of China and loving the country and hometown are the unswerving original aspirations of the Taiwan Alliance members from generation to generation. The reunification of the motherland and the rejuvenation of the nation are every A member of the Taiwan Alliance is looking forward to it. On the new journey, the Taiwan Alliance should take the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the primary political task at present and in the future, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, continuously deepen political consensus, and further improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, in order to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realize the The Chinese dream of the reunification of the motherland and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has made new and greater contributions.

The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce stated in the congratulatory letter that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the world‘s great changes unseen in a century. The people effectively coped with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that followed, and wrote a magnificent answer sheet that satisfied the people and attracted worldwide attention, enough to go down in history. This is the 10th year for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to achieve a new leap, the 10th year for the modernization of Marxism in China to achieve a new leap, and the 10th year for the century-old party to open up a new realm of self-revolution. Looking back at the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, we deeply realize that the fundamental reason for the historic achievements and historic changes of the party and the country in the new era lies in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party. Navigation lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Facing the future, building a modern socialist country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we must adhere to the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”.

The congratulatory letter pointed out that the federations of industry and commerce at all levels will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, perform their duties closely around the theme of “two health“, and strengthen the support of private economic personnel. Ideological and political guidance, using pragmatic measures to stabilize, inspire, and unite people, serve the high-quality development of the private economy and the healthy growth of people in the private economy, and make new and greater contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

