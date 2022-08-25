CCTV News: On the afternoon of August 23, the State Council Information Office held a press conference to introduce the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference and answer questions from reporters.

Zhejiang Daily Tianmu News reporter: We have noticed that a sub-forum on the construction of the rule of law on the Internet will also be held during the conference. How does the Central Cyberspace Administration of China play its role in safeguarding the rule of law and promote the construction of Internet civilization? thanks.

Sheng Ronghua, deputy director of the Central Internet Information Office and deputy director of the State Internet Information Office: Thank you, I will answer this question. Last year, one of the five sub-forums of the first China Internet Civilization Conference was the sub-forum on the rule of law on the Internet. The sub-forum was well organized, and the response from all aspects of the society was very good. Among the ten sub-forums this year, one of them is also a sub-forum on the construction of the rule of law on the Internet. It is precisely because it was very successful last year that many units have applied to participate in the co-hosting of the sub-forum this year. Judging from the current situation of our preparatory work, among all the sub-forums, the leaders, experts and scholars who participated in the sub-forum of online rule of law construction, The number of Internet companies is one of the largest, and the number of leaders and experts participating is also one of the highest. It can be seen that all aspects of society attach great importance to and care for and support the construction of the rule of law on the Internet.

We all know that the Internet is not a place outside the law, and the construction of network civilization cannot be separated from the protection of the rule of law on the Internet. Therefore, over the years, we have insisted on putting the rule of law in a more prominent position, and continuously improved our ability and level of network management with the rule of law thinking and method. Therefore, over the years, we have made all-out efforts in all aspects of cyber legislation, law enforcement, law popularization, and law abiding to further advance the rule of law in cyberspace, and constantly consolidate the legal foundation for the construction of cyber civilization.

The first is to accelerate the promotion of network legislation. Such basic, comprehensive, and overall laws have been promulgated one after another, such as the Cybersecurity Law, the Data Security Law, and the Personal Information Protection Law. In addition, we have also formulated and implemented the “Internet News Information Service Management Regulations”, “Blockchain Information Service Management Regulations”, “Network Information Content Ecological Governance Regulations”, “Internet Information Service Algorithm Recommendation Management Regulations”, “Internet User Account Information Management Regulations”, etc. some departmental regulations. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the past ten years, basic regulations and some departmental regulations have been issued on the management of the network, including some laws, regulations, rules and regulations related to the management of the network by various departments, adding up to more than 100. The Ministry of Finance has provided strong support to ensure the healthy operation of the Internet on the track of the rule of law.

The second is to comprehensively strengthen network law enforcement. The Central Cyberspace Administration of China has been strengthening the team building of network law enforcement in recent years. We have established the Network Law Enforcement and Supervision Bureau to intensify network law enforcement efforts, especially focusing on outstanding issues that the people have strongly reflected on, and carry out in-depth law enforcement on illegal information content on the Internet. At the same time, the law enforcement and supervision of some laws and regulations such as the “Network Security Law”, “Data Security Law”, and “Personal Information Protection Law” have also been increased, especially the “clean” series of special actions with relevant departments to punish violations of personal information in accordance with the law, etc. illegal act. Especially around purifying the online environment for minors, we focus on rectifying problems such as bad information on the Internet, addiction to online games, and bad social interaction on the Internet, strengthen online safety education for minors, establish and improve long-term protection mechanisms, and escort the healthy growth of minors. We say that online law enforcement must have long teeth, and the teeth must be very sharp. For those institutions, platforms, and accounts that violate serious laws and regulations, strict law enforcement supervision must be used to form a high-pressure situation and form a strong deterrent. When we say that punishment should be punished, we must be punished. Of course, punishment must be punished according to laws and regulations. We must grasp some key issues, and strengthen law enforcement for some entities with serious violations of laws and regulations. “effect.

The third is to carry out in-depth Internet law popularization. In recent years, we have taken online law popularization as the basic and long-term work of governing the Internet according to law, innovated the form carrier, actively promoted “Internet + legal propaganda”, and carried out online legal propaganda in an all-round and multi-voice manner. Strengthen the interpretation of the law by cases, clarify the red lines, bottom lines, and high-voltage lines of online activities, make the process of resolving typical online cases in accordance with the law into an open class on online law popularization for the whole society, and educate and guide the majority of netizens to firmly establish the awareness of the rule of law on the Internet. We have also created a number of brand activities, carried out a series of online law popularization activities, and carried out in-depth implementation of online law popularization into institutions, enterprises, schools, communities, rural areas, military camps, and the Internet, and promoted the formation of a network that respects the law, abides by the law, and uses it. Good atmosphere.

In the next step, we will work hard to deepen the construction of the rule of law on the Internet, seek practical results, continue to weave a dense legal network, consolidate the foundation of the rule of law, strengthen the power of the rule of law, and provide a solid legal guarantee for the construction of Internet civilization. thanks.