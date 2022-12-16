Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 16th. The Central Economic Work Conference will be held in Beijing from December 15th to 16th. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech. Li Keqiang, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

In his important speech, Xi Jinping summarized the economic work in 2022, analyzed the current economic situation, and deployed the economic work in 2023. Li Keqiang made arrangements for economic work next year. Li Qiang made a concluding speech.

From December 15th to 16th, the Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, state president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting and delivered an important speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

The meeting held that this year is an extremely important year in the history of the party and the country. We successfully convened the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, drawing a grand blueprint for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups have faced up to the difficulties and forged ahead, coordinating both domestic and international affairs. In view of the overall situation, coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, coordinating development and security, increasing macro-control efforts, coping with the impact of unexpected factors, steadily improving the quality of development, fruitful achievements in scientific and technological innovation, comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up, employment prices basically stable, food Security, energy security, and people’s lives have been effectively guaranteed, and overall economic and social stability has been maintained. Successfully hosted the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. The achievement is not easy, and it is worth cherishing.

The meeting pointed out that the current basis for my country’s economic recovery is not yet solid, the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations is still relatively large, and the external environment is turbulent, which has deepened the impact on my country’s economy. However, we must see that my country’s economy is resilient, has great potential, and is full of vitality. The effects of various policies continue to show, and the overall economic operation is expected to rebound next year. We must strengthen our confidence in doing economic work well.

The meeting held that the past five years have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. We have withstood multiple tests such as the accelerated evolution of the world’s changes, the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and the domestic economic downturn. . The 10 years of the new era is the 10 years in which my country’s economic and social development has made historic achievements, undergone historic changes, and turned to high-quality development. We have historically solved the problem of absolute poverty, built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, and our country’s development stands at a new and higher historical starting point.

The meeting pointed out that to do a good job in economic work, we must adhere to the overall leadership of the party, especially the centralized and unified leadership of the party central committee; insist that development is the top priority of the party in governing and rejuvenating the country, and development must be high-quality development, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept; Adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adhere to seeking truth from facts, respect for laws, systematic concepts, and bottom-line thinking, and use practice as the standard for testing the effectiveness of various policies and work; adhere to and improve the basic socialist economic system, and adhere to the direction of socialist market economic reform , adhere to the “two unwavering”; insist on promoting high-level opening up, and steadily expand institutional opening-up such as rules, regulations, management, and standards; insist on promoting economic development on the track of the rule of law, protecting property rights and intellectual property rights in accordance with the law, and abiding by contracts To create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in economic work next year, we must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, solidly promote Chinese-style modernization, and adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, complete and accurate , Fully implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, and implement The strategy of expanding domestic demand should be organically combined with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, with a focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, effectively preventing and defusing major risks, promoting overall economic improvement, and achieving effective improvements in quality and reasonable growth in quantity. It is a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

The meeting requested that next year, we must adhere to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, increase macro-policy regulation, strengthen coordination and cooperation of various policies, and form a joint force to promote high-quality development.

Proactive fiscal policies should be strengthened to improve efficiency. Maintain the necessary fiscal expenditure intensity, optimize the combination of deficits, special bonds, interest discounts and other tools, and ensure fiscal sustainability and local government debt risks are controllable while effectively supporting high-quality development. It is necessary to increase the central government’s transfer payments to local governments, promote the sinking of financial resources, and do a good job in the “three guarantees” work at the grassroots level.

A prudent monetary policy requires precision and force. It is necessary to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, keep the growth rate of broad money supply and social financing scale basically matching the nominal economic growth rate, and guide financial institutions to increase support for small and micro enterprises, technological innovation, green development and other fields. Maintain the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level, and strengthen the financial stability guarantee system.

Industrial policy should be developed simultaneously with security. Optimize the implementation of industrial policies, pay close attention to the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the cultivation and growth of strategic emerging industries, focus on strengthening weak links in the industrial chain, and forge new industrial competitive advantages in the process of implementing the goal of carbon neutrality. Promote a virtuous cycle of “technology-industry-finance”.

Science and technology policy should focus on self-reliance and self-improvement. It is necessary to effectively coordinate the work of education, science and technology, and talents. Layout and implement a number of major national scientific and technological projects, improve the new national system, give full play to the organizational role of the government in key core technology research, and highlight the main role of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation. Improve the quality and ability of independent training of talents, and accelerate the introduction of high-end talents.

Social policies must ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood. Implement the detailed employment priority policy, and place a more prominent position on promoting the employment of young people, especially college graduates. Timely and effective mitigation of the impact of structural price increases on some needy people. Strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of workers in new employment forms, and steadily promote the national pooling of pension insurance. Promote the expansion and sinking of high-quality medical resources and the balanced distribution of regions. Improve the fertility support policy system, implement the policy of gradually delaying the statutory retirement age in a timely manner, and actively respond to the aging population and declining birth rate.

The meeting emphasized that next year’s economic development will face many difficulties and challenges, and we must adhere to the concept of system, keep the integrity and innovate. It is necessary to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, optimize epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, conscientiously implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control in the new stage, ensure the medical treatment of the masses, and focus on the elderly and people with basic diseases. The prevention and control of groups focuses on health protection and prevention of severe illness. It is necessary to better coordinate the effective improvement of economic quality and the reasonable growth of quantity, insist on winning with quality, and realize qualitative change through the accumulation of quantitative changes. It is necessary to better coordinate supply-side structural reforms and expand domestic demand, create effective demand through high-quality supply, and support the expansion of domestic demand in various ways and channels. It is necessary to better coordinate economic policies and other policies, enhance the overall view, and strengthen the evaluation of consistency with macro policy orientation. It is necessary to better coordinate domestic circulation and international circulation, build a new development pattern around building a new development pattern, enhance the endogenous power and reliability of domestic circulation, and improve the quality and level of international circulation. To better coordinate the present and the long-term, we must not only do a good job in the current work, but also make a good connection for future development.

The meeting pointed out that next year’s economic work will be complicated, and it is necessary to proceed from the strategic overall situation, start with improving social psychological expectations and boost development confidence, and do a good job.

One is to focus on expanding domestic demand. The recovery and expansion of consumption should be given priority. Enhance consumption capacity, improve consumption conditions, and innovate consumption scenarios. Increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, and support consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services. It is necessary to effectively drive the investment of the whole society through government investment and policy incentives, accelerate the implementation of major projects during the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and strengthen inter-regional infrastructure connectivity. Policy finance should increase financing support for major projects in line with the national development plan. Encourage and attract more private capital to participate in the construction of major national projects and projects to make up for shortcomings. It is necessary to continue to play the role of export in supporting the economy, and actively expand the import of advanced technology, important equipment, energy resources and other products.

The second is to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. Focusing on the key industrial chains of the manufacturing industry, identify key core technologies and weak links in parts and components, concentrate high-quality resources to jointly tackle key problems, ensure that the industrial system is independently controllable, safe and reliable, and ensure a smooth cycle of the national economy. Strengthen the domestic exploration and development of important energy and mineral resources and increase reserves and production, accelerate the planning and construction of a new energy system, and improve the national strategic material reserve support capacity. Implement a new round of action to increase grain production capacity of 100 billion jin. Improve the status and competitiveness of traditional industries in the global industrial division of labor, and accelerate the research and development, application and promotion of cutting-edge technologies such as new energy, artificial intelligence, bio-manufacturing, green and low-carbon, and quantum computing. It is necessary to vigorously develop the digital economy, improve the level of normalized supervision, and support platform companies in leading development, creating jobs, and showing their talents in international competition. Seize the new opportunities bred in the process of adjusting the global industrial structure and layout, bravely open up new fields and win new tracks.

The third is to earnestly implement the “two unwavering”. In response to the incorrect comments in the society about whether we adhere to the “two unwavering” attitudes, we must be clear and unequivocal. It is necessary to deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises and improve the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises. Adhere to the direction of classification reform, and properly handle the relationship between economic responsibility and social responsibility of state-owned enterprises. Improve the modern corporate governance of state-owned enterprises with Chinese characteristics, and truly operate according to market-oriented mechanisms. It is necessary to implement the requirement of equal treatment of state-owned enterprises and private enterprises in terms of system and law, and encourage and support the development and growth of private economy and private enterprises in terms of policy and public opinion. Protect the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law. Leading cadres at all levels should solve problems for private enterprises, do practical things, and build pro-Qing political and business relations.

The fourth is to make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital. It is necessary to promote high-level opening up to the outside world and improve the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation. It is necessary to expand market access and increase the opening up of the modern service industry. It is necessary to implement national treatment for foreign-funded enterprises, ensure that foreign-funded enterprises participate in government procurement, bidding, and standard formulation on an equal basis in accordance with the law, and increase the protection of intellectual property rights and the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investment. It is necessary to actively promote the joining of high-standard economic and trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement, actively compare relevant rules, regulations, management, and standards, and deepen domestic reforms in related fields. It is necessary to provide the greatest degree of convenience for foreign businessmen to come to China to engage in trade and investment negotiations, and promote the construction of landmark projects with foreign capital.

Fifth, effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks. It is necessary to ensure the stable development of the real estate market, do a good job in ensuring the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood, and stability, meet the reasonable financing needs of the industry, promote industry restructuring and mergers, effectively prevent and resolve the risks of high-quality leading real estate companies, and improve the assets and liabilities. We must resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal activities in accordance with the law. It is necessary to implement policies according to the city, support rigid and improved housing needs, solve the housing problems of new citizens and young people, and explore the construction of the long-term rental housing market. We must adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, and promote the smooth transition of the real estate industry to a new development model. It is necessary to prevent and defuse financial risks, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, and prevent the formation of regional and systemic financial risks. Strengthen the Party Central Committee’s centralized and unified leadership over financial work. It is necessary to prevent and resolve the risk of local government debt, resolutely curb the increase and resolve the stock.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and resolutely prevent large-scale return to poverty. Planning a new round of comprehensive and deepening reforms. Promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. In-depth implementation of major regional strategies and coordinated regional development strategies. It is necessary to promote the green transformation of economic and social development, coordinate the promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion, growth, and build a beautiful China.

The meeting emphasized that for an economy of our size, it is critical to keep the economy running smoothly. We must focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, so as to keep the economy running within a reasonable range. Focus on implementing policies around the needs of market entities, improve policy implementation methods, and enhance timeliness and accuracy. We must unswervingly deepen reforms to further stimulate market vitality and social creativity. Respect the laws of the market, deepen the reform of streamlining administration and delegating power, combining decentralization and management, and optimizing services, and treat enterprises of all types of ownership equally. It is necessary to focus on the development of the real economy and rely on innovation to cultivate and grow new drivers of development. Promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, support the development of strategic emerging industries and modern service industries, promote the in-depth development of mass entrepreneurship and innovation, and maximize the release of the innovation and creation potential of the whole society. It is necessary to fully tap the potential of the domestic market and enhance the role of domestic demand in stimulating economic growth. Focusing on the urgent needs of economic development and people’s livelihood, we will promote the construction of major projects to make up for shortcomings, and strive to eliminate unfavorable factors that restrict residents’ consumption. Strengthen the prevention and control of financial and local debt risks, and keep the bottom line of preventing systemic risks. More efforts should be made to promote the stable scale and optimized structure of foreign trade, greater efforts to promote the stable stock and expansion of foreign investment, and cultivate new growth points for international economic and trade cooperation. It is necessary to strengthen basic public services, secure the bottom line of basic people’s livelihood, support and guide social forces to increase diversified supply, and continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

The meeting requested that we must accurately grasp the deployment requirements of next year’s economic work, dare to take responsibility, do good deeds, observe the actual situation, implement it creatively, strive to achieve the main expected goals of economic development next year, and achieve new results in promoting high-quality development with a new atmosphere and new actions. We must unswervingly deepen reform and expand opening up, and continuously enhance the momentum and vitality of economic and social development. It is necessary to properly handle and defuse major risks and hidden dangers, and maintain economic, financial and social stability. It is necessary to optimize and adjust the epidemic prevention and control policies in accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen overall planning and connection, organize and implement them in an orderly manner, and smoothly pass through the epidemic period to ensure a smooth transition and social order stability. It is necessary to do a good job in various tasks at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, strengthen market supply and price stability, strengthen the regulation of coal, electricity, oil and gas transportation, and ensure that the masses will survive the winter warmly and safely. Ensure the basic life of special groups such as the elderly, the weak, the sick, and the disabled who are trapped due to epidemics and disasters, strengthen safety production rectification, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents.

The meeting emphasized that all regions, departments and leading cadres at all levels must unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on economic work. We must insist on taking high-quality development as the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, improve the implementation mechanism of the Party Central Committee’s major decision-making arrangements, and do economic work well with a vigorous spirit and a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured”. The new team must have a new look and new deeds, strengthen learning, and become an expert and expert leader. We must persist in working hard, seek truth and be pragmatic, oppose formalism and bureaucracy, hold scientific and precise accountability, and take responsibility for those in charge.

The meeting called for the whole party to closely unite around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, achieve the “two safeguards”, work together, move forward bravely, and work hard Complete the goals and tasks of economic and social development, and make new contributions to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Relevant leading comrades of the party and the state attended the meeting.

Party and government leaders from provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, cities under separate state planning, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, relevant departments of the central government and state agencies, relevant people’s organizations, some financial institutions and enterprises managed by the central government, and main leaders of various departments of the Central Military Commission attended the meeting. Meeting.

[

责编：张悦鑫 ]