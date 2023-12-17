Home » The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team transferred 14 cases of complaints and complaints from the masses to our province_Xiamen Radio and Television Network
The Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team has forwarded the 25th batch of mass petition reports to Fujian Province, with 14 cases being reported in Xiamen City.

On December 17, the team forwarded complaints and reports from the masses, including 3 reports by phone and 11 reports by letters. The reported ecological and environmental issues included water, atmosphere, soil, ecology, radiation, and other pollution. The cases were distributed across different districts in the city, with Siming District, Huli District, Jimei District, Tong’an District, Xiang’an District, and municipal departments all being involved.

All complaints and reports have been forwarded to relevant units for processing as soon as possible, and the responsible units have reported the investigation and handling status as required.

This is the 25th batch of mass complaints and reports handed over to Fujian Province by the Central First Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection Team. The previous batch involved 29 cases in Xiamen City. All responsible units reported the investigation and handling status as required. Supervising inspectors have also required a list of the transfer of complaints and reports from the masses and the disclosure of changes to be published in newspapers, websites, and other media.

The forwarding of these mass petition reports demonstrates the ongoing commitment to addressing ecological and environmental issues in the region and ensuring that the concerns of the public are being taken seriously and acted upon promptly.

