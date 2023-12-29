Home » The Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference was held in Beijing and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal
News

The Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference was held in Beijing and Xi Jinping delivered an important speech – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

by admin

The Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 27th to 28th, with Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, attending the meeting and delivering an important speech. The meeting was also attended by members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng.

The conference focused on the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as the international environment and historical missions faced by foreign work in the new journey. Xi Jinping emphasized the need to use Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as a guide and made a comprehensive deployment of foreign work at present and in the future period.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity and innovation in diplomacy, strengthening the ideological and theoretical arming, and adhering to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee.

Wang Yi, responsible comrades from various government departments, and representatives of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations also made speeches at the conference.

The meeting concluded with the emphasis on guiding foreign affairs work with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and aligning it with the goals and tasks of Chinese-style modernization. Additionally, it called for maintaining the overall situation in mind, coordinating and cooperating, and implementing the Party Central Committee’s decisions and arrangements on external work to the letter.

The conference was attended by members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, relevant leading comrades of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilors, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, and relevant leading comrades of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

In addition, members of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, principal responsible comrades of all provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and cities under separate state planning, Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, relevant departments of the central and state agencies, relevant people’s organizations, relevant departments of the Central Military Commission, some financial institutions under the central government, ambassadors abroad, ambassadors consul general, representatives to international organizations, and more were also in attendance.

