The Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 27th to 28th, with Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in attendance. Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting, where he emphasized the need to use Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as a guide to do a good job in external work on the new journey, and put forward requirements for studying, understanding and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

The meeting discussed the historic achievements of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and the valuable experience it has gained. It was noted that China has become a responsible major country with more international influence, innovative leadership, and moral appeal. The strategic autonomy and initiative of China’s diplomacy have been significantly enhanced, and the country has successfully established itself as a confident, independent, and open great power in the international community.

Looking to the future, the meeting highlighted the new strategic opportunities that China’s development is facing, emphasizing the need to shape a new pattern of relations between China and the world and raising China’s international influence, charisma, and shaping power to a new level.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind was identified as a core concept of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thoughts, and it was emphasized that the initiative represents China’s plan to continuously deepen its understanding of the development laws of human society. This concept promotes global governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, and advocates for equal and orderly world multipolarity and an inclusive and inclusive economic globalization.

The meeting concluded with Wang Yi making a final speech, and was attended by responsible comrades from various government departments, members of the CPC Central Committee, along with representative from various provinces and municipalities. The message was clear – China is continuing to strengthen its position on the world stage and create a favorable international environment that will support its domestic goals and ambitions.

The meeting held that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in the great journey of promoting the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the foreign affairs work has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Vice Chairman Han Zheng attended the meeting. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reported Ju Peng.

This conference showed that China is dedicated to maintaining its position on the world stage and ensuring that it becomes a global leader in diplomacy and international relations.

