According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, at 14:00 on August 14, the temperature in Ma’anshan, Anhui reached 42.6 ℃, ranking first in the high temperature list. Among the top three are Fengjie, Chongqing (42.1℃) and Lin’an, Zhejiang (41.9℃). Ma’anshan local official Weibo “Maanshan Post” also commented humorously in the message, “Are you going to post an ‘award acceptance speech’: Ma’anshan has become a ‘Flaming Mountain’, who has a banana fan to borrow?”.

In fact, at 11 o’clock today, Ma’anshan has already ranked first in the national high temperature list with a temperature of 39.7 ℃.

The Central Meteorological Observatory also continued to issue a high temperature red warning. It is expected that during the day on August 15, Xinjiang Turpan Basin and Southern Xinjiang Basin, Shaanxi Zhang Nanbu, southern Shaanxi, central and southern Hebei, Beijing, southern Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, The highest temperature of soy sauce in Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, central and eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern Guizhou, northern Guangxi, and northern Guangdong is 35-39 °C.

Among them, the highest in parts of eastern Sichuan, central and western Chongqing, southern Shaanxi, southeastern Henan, central and southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, southeastern and northwestern Hubei, northern Hunan, northeastern Jiangxi, central and northern Zhejiang, and Xinjiang Turpan Basin. The temperature can reach above 40℃.

Defense Guide:

1. Relevant departments and units shall take emergency measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling according to their duties;

2. Stop outdoor and open-air operations (except for special industries);

3. Take protective measures for the old, the weak, the sick and the young;

4. Relevant departments and units should pay special attention to fire prevention.