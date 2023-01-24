Today (January 24th) is the third day of the Lunar New Year. The cold wave continues, and the temperature in many places will hit a record low. In addition, there will be cold air affecting our country from the 26th to the 28th, especially in the northern regions. The Central Meteorological Observatory continues today A cold wave blue warning was issued. From the seventh day onwards, the temperature will gradually turn higher.

Today, the cold wave continues to move south. Affected by it, it is expected that from 14:00 on January 24 to 8:00 on the 25th, the southern Huanghuai, eastern Jianghan, Jianghuai, most of Jiangnan, southern China, southern Chongqing, central and eastern Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, The temperature in Taiwan Island and other places will drop by 4-8°C. Among them, the temperature in parts of southern Zhejiang, most of Fujian, central and southern Jiangxi, and northern Guangdong will drop by more than 8°C, and the local temperature will drop by more than 10°C. The above-mentioned areas have successively had 4-6 level winds and 7-8 level gusts. The lowest temperature in the process appeared on the morning of the 25th, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located in eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou and northern South China. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue blue cold wave warnings this morning.

It is expected that during the daytime on the 25th, the temperature in most areas will begin to rise, and the central and eastern regions will still be affected by the cold air from the 26th to the 28th, but the intensity is weak and the temperature fluctuations are small. Generally speaking, the temperature in the north is lower for a longer period of time, and the temperature will gradually turn higher from the seventh day of the lunar month. The temperature in the south is relatively low for a short period of time, mainly because it is colder in the third and fourth days of the first day, and the temperature will gradually return to the slightly higher level of the same period of the year from the fifth day of the new year. .