The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue blue warnings for cold waves, and the local temperature drops by more than 16°C

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue blue warnings for cold waves, and the local temperature drops by more than 16°C

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue blue warnings for cold waves, and local temperatures drop by more than 16°C

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-23 16:33

China News Service, January 23. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue cold wave warning at 06:00 on January 23.

Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 08:00 on January 23 to 08:00 on January 25, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will drop by 6-10°C, and the temperature in the eastern part of Northeast China, the eastern part of Jiangnan, and the northeastern part of South China will drop by 12°C. ~14°C, and the local temperature in eastern Jilin fell by more than 16°C. The above-mentioned areas have successively had winds of magnitude 4 to 6, gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and parts of western Gansu, western Inner Mongolia, northern Qinghai, Ningxia and other places have blown sand or floating dust. There are 6-8 winds and 9-10 gusts in most of my country’s coastal waters. The lowest temperature during the process appeared on the morning of the 25th, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located in eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou and northern South China.

