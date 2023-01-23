Affected by the strong cold air, the temperature in parts of northern Xinjiang, western Gansu, Inner Mongolia, and Northeast China dropped by 4-8°C this morning, and the area along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, central Inner Mongolia, and central Liaoning dropped by more than 10°C; There are 7 to 9 gusts. Yesterday, there was light snow and local moderate snow in parts of central Inner Mongolia, Beijing, northern Liaoning, eastern Jilin, along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang, and central and western Gansu.

It is estimated that from January 23rd to 24th, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions will drop by 6-10°C, the temperature in the eastern part of Northeast China, the eastern part of Jiangnan, and the northeastern part of South China will drop by 12-14°C, and the temperature in eastern Jilin will drop by more than 16°C. The above-mentioned areas have successively had winds of magnitude 4 to 6, gusts of magnitude 7 to 8, and parts of western Gansu, western Inner Mongolia, northern Qinghai, Ningxia and other places have blown sand or floating dust. There are winds of magnitude 7 to 9 and gusts of magnitude 10 to 11 in most of my country’s coastal waters. The lowest temperature during the process appeared on the morning of the 25th, and the lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located in eastern Yunnan, southern Guizhou and northern South China. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue cold wave warning on the morning of January 23.

?

In addition, today there is light snow in southern Gansu, eastern North China, eastern Huanghuai, northern and eastern Northeast China; light rain in eastern Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China.

From the 24th, there will be continuous snowfall in western Tibet. The snowfall in most areas will be light to moderate snowfall, and there will be heavy to heavy snowfall along the line from Pulan to Nyalam.

Meteorological experts remind that as the cold air continues to move southward, the temperature in most parts of the central and eastern regions will continue to drop. The public is requested to pay more attention and prepare for the cold; Adverse effects of travel.