The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave orange warning at 6:00 on January 14：Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 8:00 on January 14th to 8:00 on January 16th, the eastern part of Northeast China, the western part of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, and South China will successively cool down. 8-10°C, of ​​which, most of eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang, most of Jiangsu and Anhui, eastern Hubei, southeastern Chongqing, most of Guizhou, most of Jiangnan, and most of South China will drop by 12°C. The temperature drop in some areas such as the southeast, southeast of Southwest China, and northern South China can reach 14-18°C. The lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located from eastern Yunnan to southern Guizhou, southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, and northern Fujian.

Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall do a good job in cold wave emergency response according to their duties;

2. Pay attention to keep warm from cold;

3. Agriculture, aquaculture, animal husbandry, etc. should actively take anti-frost, freezing and other cold protection measures to minimize losses;

4. Do a good job of wind protection.

[

责编：袁晴 ]