Home News The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange cold wave warnings, and the temperature in some areas can drop by 14 to 18°C_Guangming.com
News

The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange cold wave warnings, and the temperature in some areas can drop by 14 to 18°C_Guangming.com

by admin
The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange cold wave warnings, and the temperature in some areas can drop by 14 to 18°C_Guangming.com

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave orange warning at 6:00 on January 14Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that from 8:00 on January 14th to 8:00 on January 16th, the eastern part of Northeast China, the western part of North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, and South China will successively cool down. 8-10°C, of ​​which, most of eastern Jilin, eastern Heilongjiang, most of Jiangsu and Anhui, eastern Hubei, southeastern Chongqing, most of Guizhou, most of Jiangnan, and most of South China will drop by 12°C. The temperature drop in some areas such as the southeast, southeast of Southwest China, and northern South China can reach 14-18°C. The lowest temperature line of 0°C will be located from eastern Yunnan to southern Guizhou, southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, and northern Fujian.

　　Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall do a good job in cold wave emergency response according to their duties;

2. Pay attention to keep warm from cold;

3. Agriculture, aquaculture, animal husbandry, etc. should actively take anti-frost, freezing and other cold protection measures to minimize losses;

4. Do a good job of wind protection.

[
责编：袁晴 ]

See also  How to Edit Your Instagram Video To Make It More Engaging

You may also like

Olembé stadium: work resumes on January 16

News France :: Junior Pendola Dallé investigative journalist...

“If this brilliant and monumental Cameroonian journalist had...

As low as -2°C, this year’s first cold...

How Bitcoin differs from physical currency

Diesel and petrol, that’s where the prices are...

Snow Language – International

At the end of the year, more than...

Brothers of Italy mortgage Palazzo Lombardia. Santanchè in...

Lacking staff, the Osteria ai Pioppi in Nervesa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy