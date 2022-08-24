- The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a high temperature warning for 34 consecutive days! Cold air “helps”, when will the prolonged high temperature weather in the south end?Interpretation by the chief forecaster…_typhoon_saddle_area sohu
- This week, my country’s weather stage staged “three major turning points”! High temperature, heavy rain and typhoon are the protagonists! Oriental Outlook Weekly
- China issued a high temperature red warning for 12 consecutive days Central Meteorological Observatory: The high temperature is expected to ease by the end of August | International Oriental Daily News
- It’s finally over: the national high temperature exit calendar, Zhengzhou, Hefei and other places will “retire” first – Latest News cnBeta
- The southern heat enters the last crazy typhoon formation – the latest news cnBeta
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Hexun reveals financial report丨Beijing Urban Construction Development: Net profit in 2021 of 641 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 48.04%_Revenue_Company_Sales Amount