The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning 7 provinces, regions and cities will have heavy rain_Hangzhou Net

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning, and there will be heavy rain in 7 provinces, autonomous regions and cities

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue rainstorm warning at 06:00 on May 6: It is expected that from 08:00 on May 6 to 08:00 on May 7, central and southern Hunan, central and southern Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, central and northern Fujian, northeastern Guangxi, and northern Guangdong And some areas in central Chongqing and other places experienced heavy to heavy rains. Among them, northern Fujian and other places had local heavy rains (100-110 mm). Some of the above-mentioned areas are accompanied by short-term heavy rainfall (the maximum hourly rainfall is 20-50 mm, and the local area can exceed 60 mm), and there are local strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

Defense Guidelines:

1. The government and relevant departments shall prepare for heavy rain according to their responsibilities;

2. Schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students and young children;

3. Drivers should pay attention to road water and traffic jams to ensure safety;

4. Check the drainage system of cities, farmland and fish ponds, and make preparations for drainage.