The Central Meteorological Observatory issued a cold wave blue warning, a large-scale severe drop in temperature, and rainy and snowy weather will be launched soonFly into the homes of ordinary people

China News Agency, Beijing, November 26 (Reporter Chen Su) The reporter learned from the China Meteorological Administration on the 26th that the Central Meteorological Observatory issued a blue cold wave warning on the morning of the same day. The cold wave will affect most parts of China from west to east, bringing severe cooling and Wide range of rain and snow weather.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from the 26th to the 30th, the cold wave weather will affect most parts of China from west to east. From the 26th to the 27th, the cold wave mainly affected the northwest region, and from the 28th to the 30th, it affected the central and eastern regions, causing severe cooling, strong winds, sand and dust, and extensive rain and snow.

Affected by the cold wave, the temperature in most parts of the north and central and eastern regions will drop by 8-16°C successively, and the temperature drop in some areas can reach more than 16°C, accompanied by winds of magnitude 4-6 and gusts of magnitude 7-9. Up to 12 to 13 levels. There are sand and dust weather in eastern Xinjiang and the southern Xinjiang Basin, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia.

After the cold wave cools down, the minimum temperature line of 0°C will gradually move southward from the northern part of Jiangnan to the southern part of Guizhou, and the temperature in most parts of China will change from generally high in the early stage to significantly low. Among them, parts of northern Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, and northern China The daily minimum temperature will be close to the lowest record for the same period in history.

In addition, affected by the cold wave, from the 26th to the 30th, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in northern Xinjiang, eastern Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and other places. There are heavy snowstorms, and there are local heavy snowstorms. It is worth noting that there are local freezing rains in northeast Liaoning and eastern Jilin mountainous areas.

Meteorological experts reminded that the cold wave weather is coming, and the wind chill effect is obvious. It is necessary to pay attention to the adverse effects of the cold wave on traffic, urban operation, and physical health. (Finish)