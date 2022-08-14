From July 26th to August 11th, the top ten highest temperatures at national stations

□Chutian Metropolis Daily Jimu News reporter Liu Yi Hu Dikai

Since the beginning of summer this year, high temperatures have prevailed across the country, and the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued high temperature warnings for 24 consecutive days. Netizens have expressed that they have been “hot” and asked how long it will be hot.

Yesterday, Jimu News reporter interviewed a number of meteorological experts. They said that this year’s extreme high temperature weather is expected to continue until the end of August due to the abnormal subtropical high pressure in the western Pacific.

The top ten of the high temperature list are 40℃+

Yesterday, the Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature warning for the 24th consecutive day. On the evening of the 12th and yesterday morning, the Central Meteorological Observatory issued the highest-level red warning twice in a row.

Ma Xuekuan, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, introduced that the standard for issuing the red warning is “in the past 48 hours, some areas of 4 or more provinces have continuously experienced high temperatures of 40°C and above and are expected to continue in the future.”

On the 11th, the temperature in southern China and eastern Xinjiang continued to be high, and the temperature measured by 11 weather stations broke through the historical extreme. On the same day, Chongqing accounted for 7 of the highest temperature rankings announced by the Central Meteorological Observatory, and the 10th place reached 41.8 ℃.

On the 12th, local high temperatures in eastern Sichuan, southwestern and northern Chongqing, southeastern Shaanxi, western Hubei, southeastern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, and central and northern Zhejiang reached 41 °C to 43 °C, and the local high temperature in Zhushan, Hubei reached 44.3 °C. . The threshold of the Central Meteorological Observatory’s high temperature list has been further improved, with the 10th place reaching 42.1 ℃.

During the day yesterday, the high temperature in parts of southeastern Shaanxi, eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, western and southeastern Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, central and southeastern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, and central and northern Zhejiang reached 40℃-42℃. The local temperature exceeds 42 °C, and 40 °C cannot enter the top 10 of the national high temperature list.

Where does extreme heat come from?

Since the beginning of summer this year, there have been many high temperature days and a wide coverage area in China. Shanghai, Zhejiang, Chongqing and other places have broken a number of high temperature weather records.

Up to now, Shanghai has experienced high temperatures above 35°C for 40 days this year, 6 days above 40°C, and the extreme maximum temperature is 40.9°C.

There were two rounds of high temperature weather in Chongqing. The first round was from July 4th to 17th, and the second round was from July 24th to the present. The city’s average high temperature days were 29.3 days, the second most in the same period since 1951, second only to 30.2 days in 2006. The extreme maximum temperature appeared in Beibei, with a high temperature of 43.7°C on August 11. The daily maximum temperature in Fengjie County, Tongnan District, Liangping District and Chengkou County also exceeded the local historical extremes.

Chen Lijuan, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center, said that in the next two weeks, the high temperature weather in the southern region will continue. The rare high temperature weather that has occurred in my country since June this year may be the strongest high temperature event since complete meteorological records began in 1961. At present, the regional high temperature process has not exceeded 2013.

Why is it so hot this year? Yesterday, Lei Lili, a professor at the School of Atmospheric Sciences at Nanjing University, told Jimu News that in recent years, under the influence of the weak La Niña phenomenon in China, the subtropical high in the western Pacific has performed abnormally. Increases the frequency of extreme high temperature weather. In the context of global climate change, domestic climate extremes have become stronger, including extremely high temperature, extremely long duration, and wide influence.

Sauna days are expected to last until the end of the month

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that in the next 10 days, the number of high temperature days in Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, Sichuan Basin and other places will reach 7 to 10 days; before the 16th, there will also be 3 to 5 days of high temperature in southern Shaanxi, Henan, Shandong, Nanjiang Basin and other places. weather.

Xu Jianguo, chief expert of Tongliao Meteorological Station, said that many parts of the country are affected by the continuous and stable influence of the Western Pacific subtropical high.

Huang Fei, a professor at the School of Oceanography and Atmosphere at Ocean University of China, said that this round of extreme high temperature weather is expected to continue until the end of this month. For decades, the global climate has continued to warm, Arctic sea ice has melted, and extreme heat has become more frequent. As the temperature difference between the tropics and the Arctic becomes smaller, the global climate will become more unstable, and extreme weather phenomena such as extreme high temperature, low temperature, and heavy rain will also increase.