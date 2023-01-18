Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 18th(Reporter Mei Changwei) The promotion ceremony of the Central Military Commission to the rank of general was held at the Bayi Building in Beijing on the 18th. Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the promotion ceremony.

On January 18, the promotion ceremony of the Central Military Commission to the rank of general was held at the Bayi Building in Beijing. Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, issued an order to Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command, who was promoted to the rank of general.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

At 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the promotion ceremony began with the solemn national anthem. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, read out the promotion order signed by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission. He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the promotion ceremony.

Xi Jinping congratulated Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command, on his promotion to the rank of general. Huang Ming, wearing the epaulets of the rank of general, saluted Xi Jinping and all the comrades who participated in the ceremony, and the audience burst into warm applause.

The promotion ceremony ended with loud military songs.

Members of the Central Military Commission Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin, as well as comrades in charge of various departments of the Central Military Commission and relevant units of the military stationed in Beijing, participated in the promotion ceremony.

