Home News The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued a letter of order and congratulated the promoted officers_Guangming.com
News

The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued a letter of order and congratulated the promoted officers_Guangming.com

by admin
The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued a letter of order and congratulated the promoted officers_Guangming.com

　　Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 18th(Reporter Mei Changwei) The promotion ceremony of the Central Military Commission to the rank of general was held at the Bayi Building in Beijing on the 18th. Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the promotion ceremony.

On January 18, the promotion ceremony of the Central Military Commission to the rank of general was held at the Bayi Building in Beijing. Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, issued an order to Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command, who was promoted to the rank of general.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

At 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the promotion ceremony began with the solemn national anthem. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, read out the promotion order signed by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission. He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presided over the promotion ceremony.

Xi Jinping congratulated Huang Ming, commander of the Central Theater Command, on his promotion to the rank of general. Huang Ming, wearing the epaulets of the rank of general, saluted Xi Jinping and all the comrades who participated in the ceremony, and the audience burst into warm applause.

The promotion ceremony ended with loud military songs.

Members of the Central Military Commission Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin, as well as comrades in charge of various departments of the Central Military Commission and relevant units of the military stationed in Beijing, participated in the promotion ceremony.

See also  The 8th National Moral Model Candidates announced that 10 people from our province were on the list | Qinghai Province_Sina News

[
责编：陈畅 ]

You may also like

Petro: decarbonized capitalism to face climate crisis

Video丨Xi Jinping greets the staff of Tarim Oilfield:...

Government of Casanare socialized project to build works...

Get your cadastral certificates for free and online

WHO experts will accompany the process of the...

How much did Diomedes Díaz charge for a...

Do you need to wear a protective mask...

Older man murdered his 84-year-old brother in Cali

“Victims of bullying must report”

Summary: Boosting the “key driving force” of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy