Home » The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued an order and congratulated the promoted officers- CCTV News
News

The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued an order and congratulated the promoted officers- CCTV News

by admin
The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued an order and congratulated the promoted officers- CCTV News

The Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued an order and congratulated the promoted officers CCTVUnder the shadow of Russian mutiny, Xi Jinping promoted to two generals The Epoch TimesThe Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued a letter of order and congratulated the promoted officers|Admiral|Central Military Commission|Officer|Military rank|Promotion_Mobile.com neteaseThe Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general Xi Jinping issued a letter of order and congratulated the promoted officers politics.people.com.cnThe Central Military Commission held a promotion ceremony to the rank of general politics.people.com.cnView full coverage on Google News

See also  Madness - Giovanni De Mauro

You may also like

The 30-day countdown to the Chengdu Universiade: Orderly...

Better careful than offline: How to protect your...

They benefit Sonsonateca with the delivery of decent...

International LGTBI Pride Day, keys to good writing...

After a tragic accidental death, four dogs are...

Lasso asks the Constitutional Court not to exceed...

They discover bus passengers transporting marijuana bound for...

Car drives into a group of people: Two...

the perfect marriage between ultra-fast charging and advanced...

Would César Farias be disqualified from directing in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy