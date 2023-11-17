The Central-Regional Cooperation Forum in Changchun: Plans, Projects, and Promises

Central-regional cooperation forum held in Changchun

On November 17, the central-regional cooperation forum was held in Changchun. The forum saw the provincial government and China National Building Materials Group signing a cooperation framework agreement and a total of 48 cooperation projects being signed together.

The event was attended by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Jing Junhai and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Hu Yuting, who presided over the forum.

The signing of the cooperation framework agreement between the provincial government and China National Building Materials Group was witnessed by Jing Junhai, Hu Yuting, Zhou Yuxian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China National Building Materials Group, and other guests. A total of 48 cooperation projects were signed with relevant central enterprises, with a contract value of 178.341 billion yuan.

During the forum, representatives from various central enterprises expressed their strong willingness to further deepen practical cooperation with Jilin and support the province’s comprehensive revitalization. This was followed by a viewing of a promotional video on Jilin Province.

Jing Junhai expressed a warm welcome to all guests and extended his heartfelt thanks to the central enterprises for their strong support to Jilin Province. He emphasized the importance of central-local cooperation and the significant opportunities presented by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, encouraging state-owned enterprises to innovate the central-local cooperation model and promote integrated development.

The forum also saw the participation of over 100 representatives from central enterprises such as China Ordnance Industry Group, China Petrochemical Corporation, State Grid Corporation of China, China Huaneng Group, and more. Representatives from relevant provincial departments and cities, as well as key development zones, were also in attendance.

Overall, the forum served as a platform for discussing mutual revitalization plans and promoting higher levels of mutual benefit and win-win results. It showcased the commitment of both regional and central entities towards fostering strong cooperation and achieving sustainable development.

