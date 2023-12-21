The Central Rural Work Conference was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping issued important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” – Headlines – Anshan Municipal People’s Government

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in Beijing this week, with President Xi Jinping providing important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas, and farmers”. The conference, which took place from the 19th to the 20th of December, analyzed the current situation and challenges faced by this important sector and deployed the work for 2024.

President Xi Jinping emphasized the need to persist in consolidating the agricultural foundation and promoting comprehensive rural revitalization in order to advance Chinese-style modernization. He outlined the importance of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee in order to achieve the goal of building an agricultural power and promoting comprehensive rural revitalization.

The Party Central Committee showed great importance to the meeting, with the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee putting forward clear requirements for convening the meeting and doing a good job in the “agriculture, rural areas, and farmers” work.

In his instructions, President Xi Jinping highlighted the need for party committees and governments at all levels to unswervingly implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee on “agriculture, rural areas, and farmers”, and to effectively promote the overall revitalization of rural areas.

The meeting also discussed the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on learning and applying the experience of the “Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation” project to effectively and effectively promote the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas. The meeting was attended by members of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, responsible comrades from provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and cities under separate state planning, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as other relevant departments and organizations.

The Central Rural Work Conference signals a clear commitment from the Chinese government to prioritize the development of agriculture, rural areas, and farmers and promote comprehensive rural revitalization in the coming year.

