The Central Rural Work Conference was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping issued important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”_Guyuan Municipal People’s Government

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in Beijing from the 19th to the 20th, where Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, issued important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers.” The meeting analyzed the current situation and challenges facing the work in these areas and deployed the work for 2024.

The Party Central Committee attached great importance to the meeting, with the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee putting forward clear requirements for convening the meeting and doing a good job in the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work.

Xi Jinping pointed out that in 2023, despite facing multiple adverse impacts such as relatively serious natural disasters, grain output will reach a record high, farmers’ income will grow rapidly, and the rural society will be harmonious and stable. He emphasized the need to consolidate the agricultural foundation and promote comprehensive rural revitalization in order to advance Chinese-style modernization.

The meeting also discussed the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on learning and applying the experience of the “Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation” project to effectively and effectively promote the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas.”

With Xi Jinping’s important instructions providing the strategic requirements and main directions for promoting comprehensive rural revitalization, the meeting emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement his important expositions and important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers.”

The meeting also stressed the need to learn and apply the development concepts, working methods and promotion mechanisms contained in the “Ten Million Project,” in order to start from the practical problems that farmers have strongly expressed and improve the effectiveness of the work.

State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong presided over the first plenary meeting, which was attended by members of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, responsible comrades from various provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government, and cities under separate state planning, as well as representatives from relevant departments and organizations.

The Central Rural Work Conference continues to underline the importance of prioritizing agriculture and rural development, in line with Xi Jinping’s vision for promoting comprehensive rural revitalization in China.

