Central Rural Work Conference held in Beijing: Xi Jinping issues important instructions on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”

The Central Rural Work Conference was recently held in Beijing, guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

At the conference, the current situation and challenges faced by the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work were analyzed and the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work in 2024 was deployed. The Party Central Committee attached great importance to this meeting, setting clear requirements for the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work before the meeting.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, issued important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”. Xi Jinping emphasized the need to consolidate the agricultural foundation and promote comprehensive rural revitalization, following the guidance of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. He further outlined the key initiatives necessary to achieve agricultural modernization and comprehensive rural revitalization.

The meeting also discussed the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on learning and applying the experience of the ‘Thousand Village Demonstration and Ten Thousand Villages Renovation’ project to effectively and effectively promote the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas (discussion draft).” Liu Guozhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized the strategic requirements and main directions for promoting rural revitalization outlined in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. It called for thorough study and implementation of his expositions and important instructions on the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”, emphasizing their practical relevance and action guide for the work in the new era and new journey.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work and improve working methods and methods to ensure the timely and efficient implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on “agriculture, rural areas and farmers”.

Overall, the Central Rural Work Conference outlined a comprehensive approach to address the challenges faced by the “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” work, emphasizing the importance of promoting agricultural modernization and comprehensive rural revitalization.

The conference was attended by members of the Central Rural Work Leading Group, responsible comrades from provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government and cities under separate state planning, and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, as well as responsible comrades from relevant departments of central and state agencies, relevant people’s organizations, relevant financial institutions and enterprises, and relevant departments of the Central Military Commission. State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong presided over the first plenary meeting.

