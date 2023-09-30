The Ceremony of Laying Flower Baskets to the People’s Heroes on Martyrs’ Day in Beijing

Create a news article using this content

The ceremony of laying flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day was solemnly held in Beijing

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qiding, Xue Xiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng attended

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 30th. Flowers were presented to the heroes and the heroes were magnificent. The ceremony of presenting flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day was held grandly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on the morning of the 30th. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, etc. attended the ceremony together with representatives from all walks of life.

On the morning of September 30, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others came to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to attend a ceremony to lay flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day. This is Xi Jinping arranging the ribbons on the flower basket.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yin Bogu

Today is our country’s tenth “Martyrs’ Day”. On the solemn Tiananmen Square, the bright five-star red flag is flying high. In the center of the square, a giant flower basket with the words “Bless the Motherland” expresses its best wishes for the country’s prosperity. The Monument to the People’s Heroes stands majestically, with 18 garlands composed of white chrysanthemums and other flowers on two flower beds on the north side, expressing the deep memory of all Chinese people for the heroes and martyrs.

On the morning of September 30, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others came to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to attend a ceremony to lay flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

Near 10 o’clock, party and state leaders such as Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng came to Tiananmen Square to attend the ceremony of laying flower baskets to the people’s heroes.

On the morning of September 30, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others came to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to attend a ceremony to lay flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Huanchi

The trumpeter of the Military Band of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army played the profound and long-lasting “Falcon of Martyrs’ Day”.

“The honor guards are in place!” Following the order, the honor guards of the three armed forces marched with sonorous and powerful steps, walked forward to the monument and stood with guns in hand.

At 10 o’clock, the ceremony of laying flower baskets to the people’s heroes officially began. The military band played “March of the Volunteers” and the entire audience sang the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China in unison.

After the national song was sung, the audience stood in silence to pay tribute to the martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the Chinese people and the construction of the Republic.

After the silence, the children holding flowers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism” facing the Monument to the People’s Heroes and gave the Young Pioneers a salute.

In front of the phalanx, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Central Military Commission, all democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and non-party patriots, people’s organizations and people from all walks of life, veterans, old comrades and relatives of martyrs, Nine large flower baskets presented in the name of the Chinese Young Pioneers were lined up. The words “The People’s Heroes Live Forever” written on the red ribbons of the flower baskets were particularly eye-catching.

The military band played the affectionate “Flower Presentation Song”, and 18 soldiers of honor steadily lifted the flower baskets, walked slowly towards the Monument to the People’s Heroes, and placed the flower baskets on the base of the monument.

Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders slowly climbed onto the base of the monument and stopped and stared in front of the flower basket. The blooming lilies, bright anthuriums, and fragrant oncidium express the deep memory and high respect for the people’s heroes.

Xi Jinping stepped forward and carefully arranged the flower basket ribbon. Afterwards, Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders walked slowly around to pay homage to the Monument to the People’s Heroes.

On the morning of September 30, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others came to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to attend a ceremony to lay flower baskets to the people’s heroes on Martyrs’ Day. This is where Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Party and the country pay homage to the Monument to the People’s Heroes.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yue Yuewei

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, standing at a new historical starting point, outlined a grand blueprint for building a modern and powerful socialist country in an all-round way, achieving the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. The clarion call of the times for the journey. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, inheriting the spirit of heroes and absorbing the strength of endeavor, the whole Party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups are forging ahead with high spirits and forging ahead on a new journey, striving unremittingly for the great cause of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Children and representatives from all walks of life also walked to the monument in turn, presented flowers and paid homage to the monument.

The flower basket laying ceremony was presided over by Yin Li, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing, some vice-chairmen of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, State Councilors, President of the Supreme People’s Court, Chief Prosecutor of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, some vice-chairmen of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and members of the Central Military Commission attended the ceremony.

Relevant departments of the Party, government, and military groups of the Central Committee and the main responsible comrades of Beijing Municipality, leaders of the central committees of democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of people without party affiliation, representatives of veteran soldiers, veteran comrades, and relatives of martyrs in Beijing, representatives of recipients of meritorious service and honors in Beijing, and minority nationalities across the country Members of the ethnic group and representatives from all walks of life in the capital attended the ceremony.

【Error correction】

[Editor in charge: Zhou Chuqing]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

