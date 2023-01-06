«Viability donated to the State». The Filt CGIL of Belluno criticizes the agreement that will bring about 300 kilometers of Belluno roads to Anas and the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin: “We are most perplexed by the enthusiasm with which the President of the Province exults for having returned the roads to the State, losing its ownership. After years of battles to claim the autonomy of the Province (and of the Veneto Region given that a similar operation was carried out by councilor De Berti) it was decided that, instead of promoting battles for resources for the provincial road system, this should be given to the State, renouncing any strategic control. On the other hand, the president says it clearly: in recent years money has been spent on the streets. As if it were a shame and a waste of resources. Was it really an expense to guarantee the efficiency of the road network, of the citizens, of the workers, of the students, of the tourists? Was it really an expense to ensure a qualified workforce, that of Veneto Strade, with skilled workers who know how to respond to the needs of local administrators and citizens? A few days ago, as a recipe against depopulation, the president had thundered “resources are needed”. Perhaps we had misunderstood but we thought that the resources could be used to guarantee the infrastructure and the viability. Normally, giving up family jewels because you are unable to keep them represents a sad, bitter moment, a defeat. It is not the same for the Province of Belluno which rejoices. Poor but happy», concludes Alessandra Fontana, secretary of the Filt CGIL.

Padrin’s reply is ready: «No one has ever questioned the importance of the road network. For a mountain province, which has distant communities and which tries to cultivate a tourist vocation, the road network is fundamental. We know this well, given that we have long denounced the lack of resources and despite everything we have invested significant amounts of money on the roads. Obviously removing them from other chapters and this, regardless of the interpretation that Filt CGIL gives them, is a problem, because it means that if the blanket is short, something must inevitably remain uncovered. It is with this vision, without any easy enthusiasm, that we endorsed the road reclassification operation: in order to free up resources, trying to maintain the level of maintenance and care of the roads, maintaining continuity in management and planning, which is of interest to citizens and users of the road network. In the awareness that bread is made with the flour that is available. And I add, war is waged with the soldiers at one’s disposal. War must be waged in order to have the resources necessary for a mountain area, only with these is the road system truly an asset. Without it, we are forced to make a virtue of necessity. We hope that the union will be among the soldiers that a territory can count at its service for the battles to come. And also to check that the quality of the road maintenance service does not fail».