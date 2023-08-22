The chairman of the Lääneranna council refuses to call the meeting (updated at 16:19)

Armand Reinmaa, a lawyer and the owner of Massu Manor, stepped out of the shadows and plunges into the local election battle in Lääneranna municipality. Photo: Eiko Kink / Business Day

Armand Reinmaa, chairman of the Lääneranna municipal council. Photo: Eiko Kink / Business Day

Armand Reinmaa, the chairman of the Lääneranna municipal council, responded to the Metsküla cultural association’s request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the municipal council, saying that according to the bylaws of the Läänernanna municipality, he cannot do so.

“According to the bylaws of the Lääneranna municipality, the chairman of the council does not have the competence to convene an extraordinary council meeting solely at the request and request of an NGO or a third party,” Reinmaa informed the Metsküla cultural association.

This is not correct. According to the bylaws of the Lääneranna municipality, the municipal government or one fourth of the members of the municipal council can demand the convening of an emergency session, but nothing and no one forbids the chairman of the municipal council to convene it himself if he deems it necessary.

“This is purely the competence of the chairman of the council,” Mikk Lõhmus, the advisor of the local government policy department of the Ministry of Finance, the chairman of the Lääne-Nigula municipal council, confirmed to Lääne Elu today.

