September 30, 2022 10:11 am

The Brazilians say that those of October 2 will be the most important since the return of democracy in 1985, after the end of the military dictatorship. Voters know well the two main contenders: on the one hand Jair Bolsonaro, outgoing president and populist with authoritarian tendencies who has dangerously split the country.

On the other hand, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, a former trade unionist who obtained two terms as president before ending up in prison for an accusation from which he was later acquitted. Lula is 76 years old and no longer wants to revolutionize Brazil, but is above all concerned with blocking the way for the dangerous Bolsonaro.

The polls predict a victory for Lula, perhaps in the first round, certainly in the second. But Bolsonaro follows the script written by Donald Trump, which represents his model of him: if he loses, he will argue that the elections are rigged. This is the great fear of the Brazilians and the reason why important personalities from the center and the right have approached Lula, the man of the left. The goal is to avoid a Brazilian version of the post-election chaos in the United States. It is clear that the Brazilian elections are an important test.

Wave in retreat

It is a test case for democracy that goes beyond the borders of Brazil. Bolsonaro’s victory in 2018 was part of the wave of successes achieved by parties sometimes described as “populist”, certainly “anti-system”, or even far right.