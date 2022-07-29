Home News The challenge of the Fridays: “The marches are no longer enough, now radical actions”
News

The challenge of the Fridays: “The marches are no longer enough, now radical actions”

by admin
The challenge of the Fridays: “The marches are no longer enough, now radical actions”

«The processions and marches, the colored billboards and the beautiful words are no longer enough. Even the slogan “There is no planet B” is outdated, not in the sense that it is no longer true, but because we have reached a greater level of complexity in our reflection, which corresponds to the complexity of the problem “, he says so clearly Marco ModugnoItalian spokesperson for Fridays for future at the end of the plenary assembly in which 450 delegates from 45 countries of the world gathered for the second European meeting of the movement that was created in the wake of the strikes

See also  Massacre Mottarone, an employee of the cable car: "Errors in replacing the cable, that's why it broke"

You may also like

Council of Ministers, 11 plants from renewable sources...

More and more Chinese property owners decide not...

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the...

Thieves steal a bronze statue from the cemetery:...

Mao Weiming presided over an executive meeting of...

Borgo Valbelluna, LuVe signs the preliminary purchase agreement...

This round of heavy rainfall in Beijing ends...

Inflation, Coldiretti alarm: 9 billion at the table...

From 0:00 to 24:00 on July 27, the...

The hateful one – Christian Raimo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy