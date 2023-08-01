The challenges of Majo Vargas in Tía Alison

The acting career of Maria Jose Vargas or Majo Vargas as he is known in the world of television is admirable. At just 22 years old and a career that began more than a decade ago, this Antioquian woman has managed to captivate with her charisma and talent, playing different characters in important Colombian productions that have managed to impact the audience.

In fact, the paisa that is currently part of the new project of the RCN Channel, Aunt Alison She began her steps on the small screen when she was barely 12 years old when she was called upon for the role of Milagros Rendón in ‘Tres Milagros’, the first project she carried out and that would influence this long path that she has forged with a lot of discipline between roles like the Yurani Bueno in ‘Lady, the rose seller’; Juliana Largo in ‘Francisco, the mathematician: Class of 2017’ or Yeimy Montoya in ‘La Reina del Flow’, to mention just a few of the dozen roles she has obtained as an actress.

Recently KienyKe.com spoke with Majo Vargas about his career and the dramatic charge of Dakota, the character he gives life to in Tía Alison, one of the nieces of the woman who will make viewers’ hearts beat so much that they will not want to miss this story in where family is the most important.

“I have always loved drama because it is like taking your body to an emotional peak and it challenges you personally, acting, professionally. Living an experience like the one that Aunt Alison’s nephews live, something so difficult and making it experiential to be able to represent it to those who experience this type of situation, ”she began by saying the famous.