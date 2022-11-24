The House unanimously approved the joint motion related to the prevention of the phenomenon of violence against women. In the document, the government undertakes to give priority to the “continuation of policies to combat domestic violence”. Among the other most important points we find “the implementation of resources destined for the Fund for policies relating to equal opportunities” and a Fund for “victims of international violent crimes”. Finally, the document invites the government to set up a vast awareness campaign aimed at men.

In detail, the motion commits the government to 29 precise points, none of which concern new penal measures, given that in the debate everyone underlined that the current framework, the so-called “red code”, is already adequate. The commitments concern, therefore, more the aspects of prevention e you support to the victims. In particular, the government undertakes to “strengthen specific training initiatives for personnel called upon to interact with the victims”, i.e. the police, carabinieri and magistrates. To promote “suitable information and awareness campaigns aimed at men” and “also in collaboration with anti-violence centres, personal self-defense courses for women”.

Not only. The executive aims to enhance “the protection of victims of violence on the occasion of the granting of the precautionary measure” of the violent man, “such as the prohibition of approaching or the removal order”, with greater use of electronic bracelets and anklets electronic dual gps device. The government undertakes to “avoid paradoxical situations of joint custody in the event of intra-family violence” and “to strengthen the necessary policies and resources, aimed at implementing financial education projects and courses, for women victims of violence, in order to to prevent and contrast economic violence as well as to favor the autonomy, empowerment and work integration of women, in the phase of exit from the experience of violence”.

«In this classroom, I think we are all convinced that it is necessary to find common ground by focusing on common objectives. As a government, we have increased the funds for anti-violence centers and shelters and the anti-trafficking fund – said the Minister for the Family, Birth Rate and Equal Opportunities Eugenia Rockella in the Chamber -. We will collect statistical data on violence which is essential for building prevention policies. We will strengthen the use of electronic bracelets and we will engage in the training of law enforcement operators, doctors and social workers so that they are prepared to welcome victims of violence”.

“We want to expand the propaganda actions of the anti-violence number 1522 and we are trying to make the 1522 spot not occasional but repeated – added Roccella -. We already have an agreement in place with Poste Italiane for a poster and illuminated notices in the 15,000 post offices. Furthermore, to avoid the dispersion of resources destined for anti-violence centers and shelter homes, from this year we will act to recover unused funds to reinvest them in the same purpose. This government, which is not by chance chaired by a woman, will work hard against violence against women, and I thank the parliamentary groups for their efforts to arrive at a joint motion”.