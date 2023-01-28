Julian Andres Santa

Rthe soccer of the champion of Colombia to Hernán Ramírez Villegas graduates. Tomorrow from 5:20 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira opens in the first semester of the Colombian League 2023, when it receives Millonarios. The Matecañas will have their first official match after having won the national soccer championship on December 7 by defeating Medellín on penalties.

The spirits of the red and yellow fans are the best and they already demonstrated it in the emotional presentation of the squad for this year, where more than five thousand fans came to the Plaza de Bolívar and offered their unconditional support. Now, they are preparing to welcome the team this Sunday and thank the historic star, in order to start this whole new season.

A new beginning

Deportivo Pereira gives him the entrance to 2023 where he will have great challenges, earning the respect of being the current champion of the country, which gives him a place to play the first title of the year against Atlético Nacional for the Super League and to prepare the way for the longed for Copa Libertadores. Some important pieces came out of the champion squad and players arrived aware of the high bar that was set and the responsibility to face each of the games with the red and yellow shirt.

Both with casualties

Both Matecañas and Embajadores have casualties for their opening duel tomorrow. On the sides of the champion, the midfielder Yílmar Velásquez will not be able to be, summoned to the Colombian national team for today’s friendly against the United States. In addition, the debut of one of the reinforcements is in doubt, Yesus Cabrera, who puts himself to the fullest to be able to show all the talent that characterizes him on the field.

In the same way, the people of Bogotá do not have four of their starting players, who are concentrated with the national team. Is about Daniel Ruiz, Daniel Cataño, Andrés Llinás and Álvaro Montero. This is how the technical director Alberto Gamero looks for his replacements to visit the Pearl of Otún.

Matecañas add 16 new faces

Highs: Larry Angulo, Eber Moreno, Santiago Ruiz, Edisson Restrepo, Thomas Gutierrez, Johan Bocanegra, Geisson Perea, Jesus Cabrera, Kevin Aladesanmi, Diego Hernandez, Kevin Palacios, Arley Rodriguez, Aldair Quintana, Angelo Rodriguez, Camilo Moreno and Kener Valencia.



Subs: Leonardo Castro, Leider Berrio, Brian Leon, Duban Palace, Andrew Correa, Jader Mace, Harlen Castillo, Luis Lopez, Daniel Linarez, Yeiler Goez, Harlin Suarez, Kevin Lugo, Jose Sinisterra, Jhon Palacios, Jherson Mosquera and Alejandro Piedrahita.

¿How will Deportivo Pereira form?

Taking into account the main roster used by Professor Alejandro Restrepo in recent friendlies, today’s formation could be as follows: Aldair Quintana; Geisson Perea, Carlos Ramirez, Diego Hernandez; John Paul Zuluaga, Kevin Palaces, Jhonny Vasquez and Maicol Medina; Johan Bocanegra, Kevin Aladensami and Arley Rodriguez or his brother Angelo Rodriguez.

News of Millionaires

The blues had a transfer market with few movements. Leonardo Castro, Fernando Uribe, Daniel Giraldo and Jorge Arias joined the squad. While Richard Celis, Diego Herazo, José Cuenú and Carlos Andrés Gómez came out.

Today begins the second date

3:10 p.m. Envigado vs. Equity

5:20pm Atletico Huila vs Bucaramanga

Domingo

3:10 p.m. Atlético Nacional vs. Águilas Doradas

5:20pm Deportivo Pereira vs Millonarios

7:30pm Junior vs Medellín

Monday

8:10pm Once Caldas vs Deportes Tolima

mars

6:00 p.m. Chico vs. Jaguars

8:10pm America vs Unión Magdalena