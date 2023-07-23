The champion does not win: Millionaires 0 Deportivo Pereira 0 in El Campín

Millonarios tied 0-0 with Deportivo Pereira for date two of the Betplay League at El Campín.

The inaccuracies were protagonists on the night of this Saturday in Bogotá. Although ‘the ambassadors’ had the opportunity to win the game, the goal eluded them.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Pereira did a good job of putting pressure on the blue midfield and forcing insiders Vásquez and Giraldo to mishandle the ball.

For the second complementary time, possession of the ball did not change, Millos continued with a high offensive power trying to break the tie.

On the other hand, Álvaro Montero was important in the blue goal, covering a good goal option after 53 minutes from a header from Angelo Rodríguez.

The blue team sought a connection with the only man in point, Leonardo Castro, for this, the half made up of Giraldo, Cataño and Silva tried to maintain a good footing and collective play.

‘The ambassadors’ were the ones who had the clearest opportunities to score, in minute 29 and minute 38, Castro and Vargas had their chances respectively.

Macalister Silva was the blue axis and as usual he put exquisite passes so that Valencia and Castro approached Aldair Quintana’s goal.

The blue background showed solidity and Llinas’s replacement, Alex Moreno, got along very well with his position partner Juan Pablo Vargas.

The Pereirans, in the first 45 minutes of the first half, sought to make use of their wingers Suárez and Moreno, in order to counterattack in speed.

Finally, the men led by Alejandro Restrepo handled high pressure, where Congo and Zuluaga squeezed the three quarters of the field for the capital team.